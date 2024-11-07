BM3EAC Corp. (the "Company"), a shell company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V., hereby announces the termination of the discussions with Arkon Energy Ohio LLC (now Arkon Energy US Holdco LLC) ("Arkon") regarding a potential transaction, including a business combination, initially announced on 21 February 2024 (the "Potential Business Combination

After careful consideration, the Company and Arkon have determined that the current market conditions are not conducive to proceeding with the Potential Business Combination.

