HgT reported sustained healthy earnings momentum across its major holdings (driven primarily by upselling and cross-selling opportunities), contributing 5pp to its NAV performance in Q324. Its top 20 holdings (which make up 76% of its portfolio value) posted last 12-month sales growth of 20% (of which 12% was organic) and 24% EBITDA growth to end-September 2024, achieved at a 34% average EBITDA margin. The positive earnings impact on NAV was offset by adverse currency movements (sterling strengthening) of 3pp, the main contributor to the 0.9% NAV total return (TR) decline in Q324. The negative fx changes partly reversed post quarter-end. Continued positive momentum across HgT's portfolio, coupled with stable valuation multiples since the start of the year, brought HgT's year-to-date NAV TR to 5.5%. This was accompanied by an average 16% uplift to previous carrying value for full and partial realisations completed to date. HgT's five- and 10-year NAV TR remains strong at 17.6% and 18.4% pa, respectively.

