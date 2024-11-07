Epique Realty Hosts Exclusive Leadership Event Margaritaville Resort Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Epique Realty's highly anticipated leadership event is underway at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida, uniting Epique leaders for a two-day, invitation-only experience centered on growth, inspiration, and celebration. The event began on the evening of November 6 with a warm welcome reception, allowing leaders to check in, connect, and kick off the event in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie. The event is crafted to empower, inspire, and celebrate Epique leaders, combining valuable learning opportunities with an unforgettable day of fun at Disney's Epcot.

"This event is a testament to the strength and dedication of our leaders bringing together to honor their hard work and support their continued success."

Today's agenda is packed with powerful learning and development sessions featuring renowned speakers Rob Stein, Chuck Wells, Orlando Delcid, and the dynamic Simon T. Bailey. Each brings a wealth of experience and insights designed to help Epique leaders excel in the ever-evolving real estate industry. These sessions offer actionable insights and forward-thinking strategies, and an opportunity for attendees to engage with industry trailblazers, gain new perspectives, and fuel their own journeys toward success.

Following today's day of learning, the event will culminate on November 8 with "Epique's Day of Fun" at Disney's Epcot. Epique leaders and their families are invited to enjoy a day at one of Orlando's most iconic destinations, creating lasting memories and celebrating the Epique community spirit in a unique and unforgettable setting.

The three-day event demonstrates Epique Realty's commitment to fostering a culture of learning, community, and excellence, while providing its leaders with the support and recognition they deserve.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Barbara Simpson

PR & Communications

barbara@epiquerealty.com

(281) 773-7842

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty is a tech-forward, agent-first brokerage redefining real estate with a commitment to inclusion, innovation, and unmatched support for agents. With a nationwide presence, Epique continues to empower agents to thrive and elevate their careers, all while reshaping the real estate landscape.

