Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction and Jones Street Celebrate Opening of 75 Canal

New residential development adds 250 units and mixed-use space to downtown Manchester

BRIDGEWATER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company headquartered in Bridgewater, Mass., announced today that it has cut the ribbon on 75 Canal, a 250-unit residential development with retail space and underground parking located in downtown Manchester, NH. The development was built in partnership with Jones Street Investment Partners, a private equity real estate firm focused on multifamily assets located throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. that manages a portfolio of over 6,700 units.

Callahan, a trusted builder of residential communities and mixed-use developments, was chosen for its robust pre-construction services that ensured Jones Street could meet its desired occupancy goals while also building within an active, downtown environment. Ensuring that neighboring businesses and residences were not impacted by construction was essential to the project's success, and Callahan maintained daily communication with various municipal stakeholders in Manchester, including the Building, Public Works, Fire, and Water departments. Callahan also facilitated regular site walks and meetings both on-site and in city offices to provide maximum transparency to all members of the project team.

Jeff Hastings of Frame of Mind Photography

75 Canal ushers in a new era of high-end living in Manchester, with an abundance of features that reflect an increased emphasis on supporting work-from-home professionals along with amenities that residents have come to expect in an apartment community. Callahan and Jones Street worked to integrate new levels of sophistication with features that include two fireside lounge areas,agame room, and work pods. In addition, Callahan oversaw the demolition of several existing buildings on the 2.3 acre site before beginning construction.

"We are glad to gather with our friends, colleagues and collaborators to celebrate the opening of 75 Canal, a marquee project for our organization that brings much needed housing to a severely supply constrained market," said Matt Frazier, founder and CEO of Jones Street. "The successful completion of 75 Canal not only advances our investment strategy, but it also demonstrates our development capabilities, which are a core part of our growth plans. Callahan Construction was a great partner throughout this process and was instrumental in bringing our vision to life. We look forward to delivering an exceptional living experience to our residents and operating as a responsible partner to the Manchester community."

Callahan has previously overseen residential communities and mixed-use projects including The Wright in Waltham; J. Malden Center in Malden; 500 Ocean Avenue in Revere; and The Abby in Quincy, among many others.

"As Callahan continues to expand its operations into new markets like southern New Hampshire and New York, we are grateful for partners like Jones Street and the beautiful communities they bring to market," said Steve Callahan, Jr., vice president - business development, Callahan. "75 Canal is certain to attract a new generation of residents to Manchester along with creating retail opportunities that encourage economic investment in the city."

