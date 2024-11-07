Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 19:06 Uhr
DPG Media partners with castLabs to enable OMID-certified client-side measurement with PRESTOads using AWS Elemental MediaTailor

BERLIN, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs, a global pioneer in premium digital video technology, has partnered with DPG Media to deliver an advanced OMID (Open Measurement Interface Definition) certified addressable TV Ads solution, leveraging AWS Elemental MediaTailor from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration integrates PRESTOads, castLabs' cutting-edge measurement & tracking player-agnostic client SDK with DPG Media's video player and AWS Elemental MediaTailor's server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution. The partnership with castLabs enhances DPG Media's advertising inventory value across their entire audience and platforms.

castLabs Logo (PRNewsfoto/castLabs)

Driving the future of transparent, accurate video ad measurement

castLabs and DPG Media, using AWS Elemental MediaTailor, collectively address a pressing industry challenge: the need for transparent and reliable ad measurement. By enabling OMID-certified measurement, this partnership empowers DPG and their demand-side partners with increased transparency and trust.

OMID certification by the IAB Tech Lab ensures that PRESTOads can deliver reliable ad measurement across multiple environments, including mobile apps and web browsers.

Key benefits include:

  • Standard-based measurement: OMID certification ensures standardized ad viewability metrics across platforms.
  • Well-rounded end-to-end ads system: PRESTOads and AWS Elemental MediaTailor offer scalable SSAI with client-side measurement.
  • Optimized user experience: The solution avoids buffering and playback interruptions, ensuring a smooth, TV-like ad experience for users while enabling robust data collection.

"At DPG Media, transparency and precision in ad measurement are vital to the success of our advertising operations," said Maarten Schoonvliet, Project Manager Digital Sales Development at DPG Media. "castLabs' PRESTOads not only allows us to meet industry standards without the burden of additional certification efforts, but it also provides our advertisers with the level of insight and trust they require. The ability to offer standardized, cross-platform measurement helps us drive more effective campaigns and grow relationships with our demand-side partners."

"Bringing together castLabs' PRESTOads with AWS Elemental MediaTailor's robust infrastructure and DPG Media's expertise creates a transformative solution for the video advertising industry." said Michael Stattmann, co-founder of castLabs. "We're excited to lead the way in helping advertisers achieve greater transparency and performance measurement across their campaigns."

This partnership marks a significant advancement in client-side ad measurement. To learn more about how this solution is shaping the future of video advertising, visit castLabs.com.

About DPG Media

DPG Media is one of the largest media companies in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark, offering a wide range of multimedia content to millions of readers, viewers, and listeners. DPG Media delivers premium entertainment and advertising solutions to its audiences, striving to lead in innovation and quality in digital media.

About castLabs

castLabs is a leading pioneer of software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide to easily enable premium content streaming. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver high-quality video experiences through protected content playback over a large selection of devices and platforms. castLabs solutions include DRMtoday multi-DRM and CAS licensing, feature-rich PRESTOplay cross-platform players, Video Toolkit cloud encoding, single-frame forensic watermarking, Widevine device and app certification, secure WebRTC end-to-end delivery, as well as expert technical consulting. Learn more at castlabs.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2497400/5013577/castLabs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dpg-media-partners-with-castlabs-to-enable-omid-certified-client-side-measurement-with-prestoads-using-aws-elemental-mediatailor-302299132.html

