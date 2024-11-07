Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
07.11.24
08:10 Uhr
8,050 Euro
+0,150
+1,90 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
07.11.2024 19:10 Uhr
147 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
07-Nov-2024 / 17:39 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase              07/11/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 20,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)     680.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)     674.00 
Average price paid per share (GBp)     677.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,282,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,881,079 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,401,260. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

7 November 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 7 November 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
677.0000               20,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
10000      680.00          08:16:12      00072277188TRLO0       XLON 
10000      674.00          14:14:16      00072292596TRLO0       XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357836 
EQS News ID:  2025329 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2025329&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2024 12:39 ET (17:39 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
