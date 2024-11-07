Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - DealMaker, the leading platform for online capital-raising, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 50 list, securing the #13 spot in Canada's foremost ranking of the country's fastest-growing technology companies. This achievement marks DealMaker's second year on one of Deloitte's prestigious lists, highlighting its continued commitment to revolutionizing the capital-raising landscape and accelerating growth for visionary founders.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program celebrates companies that lead in technology innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, rapid revenue growth, and bold advancements that drive meaningful change. Over the past year, DealMaker has made a significant impact in the financial technology sector, empowering companies of all sizes to raise capital online and transform their communities into strategic growth engines.

"Earning a spot on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to innovation and to our customers, who trust DealMaker as a strategic partner in their growth journey," said Rebecca Kacaba, CEO and co-founder of DealMaker. "We're proud to offer solutions that make raising capital more accessible and efficient for companies at all stages. This recognition validates our mission to redefine fundraising and establish online retail capital-raising as the new standard."

DealMaker's solutions have powered some of North America's largest online capital raises, allowing companies to engage with a wide-reaching audience, align brand loyalty with investment, and drive growth by turning investors into stakeholders. As the capital markets continue to evolve, DealMaker remains at the forefront, helping visionary founders unlock new avenues for growth through the power of retail and community-driven capital.

About DealMaker

DealMaker is the premier technology platform for online capital-raising, helping companies transform their investor communities into powerful growth assets. Led by a team of seasoned capital markets experts, DealMaker empowers companies to raise capital online with unprecedented ease, transparency, and efficiency. With a proven track record powering some of the largest online raises in North America, DealMaker is setting the standard for the future of online capital markets.

The Technology Fast 50 award celebrates both public and private companies that are driving transformation in Canada's tech sector. It runs in conjunction with the Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with Canadian winners automatically qualifying for this broader ranking.

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $5 million in 2023, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5% of gross revenues in R&D activities conducted in Canada.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's premier technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also honors technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

