Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Dr. Michelle Majors is excited to announce her upcoming 'Leading Through Conflict' webinar based on her book Leading Through Conflict: G.R.A.C.E. Your Way to Resolution. This webinar is designed to equip leaders with tools to effectively manage and transform workplace conflict. In diverse organizations, where individuals come from varied social, economic, and ethnic backgrounds, misunderstandings are inevitable. However, when conflict is poorly handled, it can lead to toxic and unproductive work environments.

On December 11th, Dr. Majors will share proven strategies from her book that not only resolve conflict but turn it into a catalyst for growth. This webinar will offer key insights into transforming friction into opportunities for collaboration and advancement.

Introducing the (G)race Equity Framework

At the core of this webinar is the (G)race Equity Framework, which recognizes that every individual has a unique story shaped by their experiences and backgrounds. These differences, while valuable, can lead to misunderstandings that escalate into tension and discord. The framework encourages creating 'grace spaces'-environments where people can ask honest questions, build meaningful connections, and explore the underlying causes of conflict.

By fostering grace-based dialogue, workplaces can move toward greater harmony and understanding. Attendees will learn practical approaches to easing tensions, building leadership capacity, and developing strategies to manage real-world conflicts using the (G)race Equity model.

"Unresolved conflict can disrupt the entire fabric of an organization," said Dr. Majors. "But when leaders learn to handle it with grace, not only do they resolve the issues, they also build confidence that elevates their performance across the board."

The webinar will also explore how to effectively ease and resolve conflicts, develop leadership qualities that turn these challenges into strengths, and create practical scenarios where the (G)race Equity framework can be applied.

Success Stories

One organization had faced years of instability, cycling through multiple leaders in a short period, with high attrition rates and constant upheaval. Team members were distrustful, and morale had hit rock bottom. A new leader was brought in, but she was unsure where to start in addressing the deeply rooted culture issues. After partnering with Dr. Majors and applying her approach through the lens of grace, the organization implemented significant structural and cultural changes that have fundamentally transformed how team members engage with one another. This shift has restored trust, improved collaboration, and laid the foundation for long-term success.

Who Should Attend?

This webinar is designed for nonprofit leaders who want to transform their organizational culture from one of conflict to one of inclusion, understanding, and collaboration. Please note, this is a screen-on event, meaning participants are expected to keep their cameras on for the duration. For those unable to meet this requirement, please stay tuned in for future events where attendees can do so.

Key Takeaways

Majors Leadership Group is trusted by numerous organizations seeking effective conflict resolution strategies. Dr. Majors emphasizes that even the most dysfunctional environments can change if leaders are willing to embrace new approaches.

"Conflict is not a dead end; it's a chance for growth," Dr. Majors explained. "When we approach conflict with grace, we turn challenges into opportunities for unity. This workshop is about equipping leaders to handle disputes with empathy, transforming discord into collaboration."

To learn more about the Majors Leadership Group or Dr. Majors, please visit Home | Majors Leadership.

About Majors Leadership Group

Majors Leadership Group is a business by Dr. Michelle Majors that helps organizations solve DEI-related issues through (g)race-based dialogue and strategy. Dr. Majors uses tailored services to achieve effective results. Major Leadership Group offers leadership coaching, (G)race Equity® organizational assessments, restorative conflict groups & individual sessions, and inspirational presentations and keynotes.

