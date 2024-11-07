Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 19:38 Uhr
AEG's Vice President of Sustainability, Erik Distler, Shares the Company's Approach on Environmental Responsibility in Sports and Music on the Sustainable Nation Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / In a recent episode of the Sustainable Nation Podcast, AEG's Vice President of Sustainability, Erik Distler, highlights the company's leadership in environmental sustainability within the live entertainment industry.

During the podcast, Distler shares valuable insights about AEG's innovative approach to reducing its environmental impact and imbedding sustainability into its global operations. He discussed how AEG manages sustainability at large events like music festivals; how the company pilots initiatives at smaller events and then applies those learnings to larger events; and how AEG is reducing single-use plastics at its events in partnership with r.World. He also shares recommendations and best practices for sustainability professionals.

Distler's insights provide a roadmap for integrating sustainability into core business strategies, ultimately paving the way for a greener future in live events.

To learn more or to listen to the Sustainable Nation Podcast featuring AEG's Erik Distler, please click here.

AEG's VP of Sustainability Erik Distler.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
