Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" ) announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of units ("Units"). Pursuant to this closing, the Company raised a total of $424,000 for the issuance of 12,114,285 Units of the Company at a price of $0.035 per Unit.

Each Unit consisted of one Class A common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one class A common share purchase warrant (each such warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.07 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for diamond drilling of potential kimberlite, base and precious metal targets (70% of the proceeds) and for general working capital purposes (30% of the proceeds).

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending March 8, 2025. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Insiders and a related party to the company subscribed for $130,000 of the placement.

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the proposed use of the proceeds and the Company's exploration plans. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts or current conditions, are deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions, "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "if", "hopes to", or certain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "will occur", "will continue", or "will demonstrate". Such forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed on assumptions about such risks including: (a) general economic, industry and market conditions; (b) changes in applicable laws and regulations; (c) changes in operating risks, including fluctuations in commodity prices; (d) increased competition; (e) stock market volatility; (f) ability to obtain additional financing; (g) industry consolidation; (h) the execution of strategic growth plans; and (i) management's success in anticipating and managing the foregoing risks. In making these statements, the Company has made assumptions with respect to future capital expenditures, trends and developments in the mining industry, business strategy and outlook, expansion and growth of business operations, accounting policies, credit risks, opportunities available to or pursued by the Company, and other matters. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information or statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

