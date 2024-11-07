Exclusive Leadership Event at Margaritaville Resort Orlando Hosted by Epique Realty

With learning, inspiration, and a bit of magic, Epique Realty builds on a culture of innovation and camaraderie.

Epique Realty's highly anticipated leadership event is underway at the Margaritaville Resort in Orlando, Florida, uniting Epique leaders for a three-day, invitation-only experience centered on growth, inspiration, and celebration. The event began on the evening of November 6 with a warm welcome reception, allowing leaders to check in, connect, and kick off the event in an atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie.





"This Leadership event is crafted to empower, inspire, and celebrate Epique leaders, combining valuable learning opportunities with an unforgettable day of fun at Disney's Epcot," said Epique COO and Co-Founder Chris Miller.

Today's first full day agenda is packed with powerful learning and development sessions featuring renowned speakers Rob Stein, Chuck Wells, Orlando Delcid, and the dynamic Simon T. Bailey. Each brings a wealth of experience and insights designed to help Epique leaders excel in the ever-evolving real estate industry. These sessions offer actionable insights and forward-thinking strategies, and an opportunity for attendees to engage with industry trailblazers, gain new perspectives, and fuel their own journeys toward success.

"Our leadership gathering is a celebration of the dedication and passion our leaders bring to Epique every day. With learning, inspiration, and a bit of magic, we're excited to build on our culture of innovation and camaraderie." announced Janice Delcid, CFO & Co-Founder.

Following today's full day of learning, the Leadership event will culminate with "Epique's Day of Fun" on Friday at Disney's Epcot. Epique leaders and their families are invited to enjoy a day at one of Orlando's most iconic destinations, creating lasting memories and celebrating the Epique community spirit in a unique and unforgettable setting. The three-day event demonstrates Epique Realty's commitment to fostering a culture of learning, community, and excellence, while providing its leaders with the support and recognition they deserve.

"We're thrilled to bring our leaders together for this unique experience," reports Josh Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Epique Realty. "This event is a testament to Epique Realty's commitment to investing in its leaders' success and well-being, setting a high standard for what it means to be part of Epique's forward-thinking community."

