Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
Tradegate
07.11.24
21:49 Uhr
211,10 Euro
+3,70
+1,78 %
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 21:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Incase Announces New Edge Hardshell Case for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Makers of the Original MacBook Hardshell Debut New Protective Case Solution Featuring Slim, Lightweight Design

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase, a leading carry and protection brand, and the makers of the original MacBook hardshell, today announced the new Edge Hardshell case. Available for the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air, and the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the Incase Edge Hardshell provides complete scratch and bump protection in a form-fitting, minimal silhouette case with a matte finish.

"As the leader in Mac laptop protection for over 15 years, we're excited to continue to innovate with the all-new Edge Hardshell case," said Howie Davis, EVP of Merchandising at Incase. "The Edge Hardshell case is designed to complement the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro's features and performance, while maintaining their portable designs."

Offering total protection with raised edge bumpers, the Incase Edge Hardshell case is a subtle evolution from the original Hardshell. It is made from 100% Makrolon®, an extremely lightweight polycarbonate known for its high-impact resistance as well as its low CO2 and emissions and energy savings. The Edge Hardshell case is highly durable yet extremely lightweight, featuring a low-profile silhouette that is designed for intelligent air flow and offers full port, button and indicator light access. Rubberized feet keep your Mac laptop firmly in place on nearly any surface, while an intentional inset accent on the top panel provides enhanced grip and comfort.

The Incase Edge Hardshell is available now in Clear and Black for MSRP $49.99 at Incase.com, Apple stores, Apple.com, Best Buy, and other leading global retailers.

For the latest product news, connect with Incase on Facebook, Twitter @goincase and Instagram @goincase. Incase is an Onward brand.

About Incase
Incase designs innovative solutions to protect and empower today's creatives. Since 1997, the brand has been deeply rooted in the Apple ecosystem, continuously evolving to meet the needs of its consumers while fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. With its recent expansion into Microsoft's PC accessory products, Incase is extending its reach to serve creators on all platforms. Driven by intentional and functional design, Incase's versatile products transcend demographics, offering ideal tools for creators everywhere. By seamlessly blending technology with lifestyle, Incase continues to inspire creativity on a global scale.

The New Incase Edge Hardshell is Available Now for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

Incase Designed by Microsoft Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7V56d2DNhg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551993/Incase.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491957/Incase_Designed_by_Microsoft_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/incase-announces-new-edge-hardshell-case-for-macbook-air-and-macbook-pro-302299278.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
