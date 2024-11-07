The analytics company Esports Charts has teamed up with GG.BET, the official betting partner of BLAST Premier, to publish analytical insights for the entire BLAST Premier 2024 season, including data from the World Final. The 2024 season set a new record for BLAST Premier, drawing over 900,000 peak viewers.

Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - From October 30 to November 3, World Final 2024 - the last Counter-Strike 2 tournament in the BLAST Premier series - took place in Singapore at the Resorts World Convention Centre. G2 Esports emerged as the champions, winning 3 out of 5 maps in the final match.





BLAST Premier enjoyed a record-breaking season this year. After reaching over 900,000 concurrent viewers during the Fall Final, the tournament series made its second entry into the top 20 most popular Counter-Strike 2 events, following the Fall Finals 2021. Although the World Final didn't enjoy the same sky-high viewership, it still brought together 8 of the world's best teams, making for an elite esports event.

Esports Charts, in collaboration with GG.BET, has released a series of articles with overviews of the teams' and players' achievements at the end of the tournament. Before the event, a retrospective analysis of the viewership for this season's tournaments and exclusive data on the pre-match bets placed by GG.BET users were published. After the tournament finished, Esports Charts released infographics with the numbers of tournament viewership, the most popular teams and players, and the achievements of the champions and the MVP. In the final article, GG.BET shared statistics on the entire season, along with advanced 2024 analytics on players and teams, including unique game stats and betting insights.

Esports Charts is an analytics company and a widely recognized source of data on the popularity of esports events. Together with GG.BET, a global betting brand with extensive experience in esports partnerships, they regularly publish in-depth tournament analytics, offering insights that often go unnoticed by the general audience.

GG.BET is an international esports betting brand, which has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. The brand is actively involved in developing esports by supporting international tournaments, sponsoring streams, and creating esports content with famous analysts, casters, and influencers. Since 2020, it has been a title partner of the esports club NAVI, and as of 2022, it has also been a partner of esports club Team Vitality's CS2 team.

