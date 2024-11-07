Invest in Bogota: Bogotá, Your Home Shines in Times Square, Inviting the World to Discover the City

Bogotá unveiled its "Bogotá, tu casa | Bogotá, your home" campaign in New York's Times Square, one of the most iconic advertising spots in the world, where approximately 330,000 people from various nationalities pass by every day.

Between January and August, Bogotá welcomed 1,210,087 international visitors, with 16.8% coming from the United States.

With an estimated reach of 1.1 million impressions, the Bogotá Tourism Office aims to attract tourists, investors, major events, and strategic partnerships that drive Bogotá's economic and social development.

Bogotá illuminated Times Square in New York, bringing the spirit of the Colombian capital to one of the world's most emblematic locations. The campaign "Bogotá, tu casa | Bogotá, your home" marked the start of a week-long series of projections that will be displayed on the Times Square screens until November 11th. This initiative aims to position Bogotá as a dynamic and welcoming destination for international tourists, offering a unique blend of culture, entertainment, nature, and unmatched hospitality.

"Bogotá Your Home" promotional video.

The activation of the event attracted members of the Colombian community and tourists alike, who enjoyed a vibrant show celebrating the best of Bogotá. Featuring colorful umbrellas and a captivating projection that presents the city as a world-class destination, the campaign aims to engage thousands of passersby and foster a unique connection with Colombia's capital.

"Bogotá, Tu Casa is the global positioning campaign that the City of Bogotá is implementing to attract more tourists and investment and to enhance the city's image positively. We are here in Times Square, a location where millions of people pass by daily, showcasing the city's diverse offerings", said Andrés Santamaría, Director of the Bogotá Tourism Office.

A global positioning strategy

Inspired by iconic cities like New York and London, the "Bogotá, tu casa | Bogotá, your home" campaign has been developed to showcase the most remarkable features of the Colombia's capital. This strategy emphasizes Bogotá's vibrant gastronomic scene, boasting over 15,000 world-renowned restaurants, and highlights the city's extensive network of bicycle routes, positioning Bogotá as the bicycle capital of the world. Furthermore, Bogotá's rich natural diversity supports activities such as birdwatching, making it one of the most diverse destinations in Colombia.

An invitation to discover the magic of Bogotá and Colombia

The activation of this campaign in Times Square highlights Bogotá as a destination that has overcome significant challenges and now presents a unique and diverse tourism offering. This initiative aims to attract tourists but also to reinforce Bogotá's image as a welcoming, modern city ready to receive visitors from around the world.

With the slogan "Bogotá, your home," the city invites those who dream of exploring a metropolis in continuous transformation. Bogotá serves as the gateway to Colombia, a country rich in diversity, offering travelers unforgettable experiences that blend culture, nature, entertainment, and unparalleled hospitality.

"Bogotá Your Home" campaign will be active on Times Square screens until November 11th.

"Bogotá has an efficient and qualified human talent, a dynamic economy and a strategic geographic location that includes El Dorado airport, Latin America's leader in cargo and passenger traffic. In addition, it is a cosmopolitan city that offers unforgettable experiences from nature, history, culture, gastronomy and entertainment, and is also committed to a transformation towards an increasingly sustainable city", highlighted Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogotá.

A campaign with heart

The new narrative "Bogotá, tu casa | Bogotá, your home" is the result of collaborative research and co-creation between the Mayor's Office of Bogotá, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, and Invest in Bogotá. This initiative aims to position the city as a vibrant and unique destination in the region. The campaign seeks to strengthen the sense of belonging among both locals and visitors, transforming them into ambassadors for Bogotá-a first-class, innovative, and sustainable global tourist destination.

Inspired by successful models from cities like London, New York, and Barcelona, the campaign highlights more than 60 museums, historical monuments, and a natural heritage that encompasses 75% of Bogotá's territory - making it ideal for activities such as hiking and birdwatching. It also emphasizes the city's rich cultural offerings, the infrastructure required for international events, and the warmth of its people.

