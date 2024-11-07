WebFax by RingLogix is a Game-Changer for Your Reseller Business

RingLogix, a leading provider of white-label unified communications services, is excited to announce the launch of RingLogix WebFax, an advanced fax solution fully integrated with the RingLogix hosted PBX platform. This solution, built in partnership with Pangea, enables resellers to offer modern, unified, and easy-to-use fax services to their customers. With features like Faxing Portals, Email to Fax, Fax to Email, and traditional fax machine integration via a custom Fax Connector, RingLogix WebFax is designed to meet the demands of today's businesses.

"With WebFax integrated directly into our hosted PBX and RingOS platform, we've made it incredibly easy for our partners to manage all communication services from a single platform," said Albert Diaz, CEO of RingLogix. "Not only does this create a seamless customer experience, but resellers benefit from automated provisioning, rating, and billing-making the solution even more comprehensive. We're thrilled to partner with Pangea on this, combining our strengths to deliver a modern and powerful faxing solution for our resellers and their customers."

RingLogix WebFax changes the game. It offers all the functionality of traditional faxing but with the simplicity and convenience of today's technology. Whether sending a fax from an email, receiving one through a secure portal, or integrating with existing fax machines via our Fax ATA, WebFax gives your customers the flexibility they need.

By leveraging RingOS, WebFax allows resellers to effortlessly manage fax services alongside voice, messaging, and video, ensuring that all services are provisioned, billed, and rated automatically.

Dean Etzel, CEO of Pangea, added: "We're excited to partner with RingLogix to bring this advanced, integrated solution to their resellers. WebFax delivers everything a business needs for fax communications while being fully compatible with modern hosted PBX systems, creating a unified communication experience."

The RingLogix WebFax solution ensures that RingLogix resellers can offer fully branded and secure fax services to their customers, giving them a complete suite of unified communication tools-all within the RingOS platform.

About RingLogix

RingLogix empowers MSPs and IT providers with white-label VoIP, billing, and communication solutions. Their RingOS platform allows partners to provide a seamless, branded experience for their customers.

About Pangea

Pangea is a leader in virtual fax solutions, providing businesses with secure and reliable ways to send and receive faxes digitally. Their platform integrates with various communication systems, making it easy for partners to deliver modern faxing services.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

CONTACTS:

Media / Marketing

Gabriella Fantozzi

305-800-8647 *226

sales@ringlogix.com

Sales / Partnerships

Hussain Alkalaf

305-800-8647 *222

hussain@ringlogix.com

Investor Relations

Alberto Diaz

305-800-8647 *201

albert@ringlogix.com

SOURCE: RingLogix

View the original press release on accesswire.com