Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio. The acquisition is expected to expand Maravai and TriLink BioTechnologies' ability to assist customers in developing innovative nucleic acid-based therapies.

Based in Venice, Italy, Officinae Bio is a privately held technology company with a proprietary digital platform to support the biological design of therapeutics. The novel technology enables rapid prototyping of mRNA candidates to test diverse combinations of CAP analogs, chemistry modifications, and sequence designs for client discovery programs. Officinae Bio's portfolio of technology and services complements Maravai's nucleic acid production services and is expected to provide customers with significant benefits as they bring new and innovative therapies to patients in need.

"Officinae Bio's unique approach to sequence design brings a cutting-edge advantage to our Nucleic Acid Production business," said Trey Martin, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences. "Its founder-led, experienced team maintains a dedicated focus on leveraging AI to help scale the organization and accelerate innovation. We are excited to welcome their exceptionally talented team to Maravai to help drive process and manufacturing innovation forward together."

Justin Barbosa, GM and Vice President of TriLink Discovery, added, "Officinae Bio's ability to marry leading science with AI-enabled methodologies provides a one-of-a-kind sequence design experience for customers. With this acquisition, TriLink solidifies itself as an expert in mRNA design, customization, and manufacture with a high-touch digital customer experience."

Davide De Lucrezia, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Officinae Bio, commented, "I can think of no better team with which to unite than Maravai and TriLink, whose trusted quality and leadership supports our dedication to collaboration and continuous improvement in the life sciences. We remain committed to our current customers' success and believe this transaction will further strengthen our ability to support their needs. This business combination will also allow us to strengthen our contribution to the GMP manufacturing of key enzymes needed for nucleic acid vaccine and therapeutic applications."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close early in 2025.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

About Officinae Bio

At Officinae Bio we are developing a platform to support the future of biologically designed therapeutics. By developing breakthroughs in AI-enabled methodologies for nucleic manufacture we are supporting pioneering research in Gene-modified Cell therapy, Gene therapy and RNA therapeutic research.

DNA Platform

Our Vulcanus DNA synthesis platform creates high-precision DNA libraries with exceptional control over variant representation, accelerating lead discovery through targeted sequence exploration with smart mutant libraries.

RNA Platform

Our Mercury RNA platform generates libraries of precisely engineered UTRs (untranslated regions), optimizing efficacy and safety through enhanced translation and tissue-specificity

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the planned acquisition of the DNA and RNA business of Officinae Bio and the expected benefits thereof constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "may," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, a failure to complete the acquisition due to closing conditions not being satisfied or otherwise, a failure of Officinae Bio's products and services to provide the anticipated benefits, and competition from other products. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

