Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A40NYY | ISIN: US9630258534 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.11.24
22:00 Uhr
7,600 US-Dollar
-0,300
-3,80 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 22:38 Uhr
89 Leser
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces The Release of its Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust's financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations website at https://ir.whlr.us/.

Contact
Investor Relations: (757) 627-9088

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
