Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Lynn Beauregard, President, Governance Professionals of Canada ("GPC" or the "Organization") and the shortlisted companies of GPC's Excellence in Governance Awards 2024, joined Nicole Rosenberg, Vice President, Governance and Sustainability, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate GPC's 2024 Excellence in Governance Awards.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh2A42f95Yk

The GPC Excellence in Governance Awards recognize the important contribution that organizations, their Boards, and Governance Professionals make in terms of best practices that build and sustain shareholder and stakeholder value.

This year, GPC proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary since its inception in 1994. From supporting governance professionals to championing best practices, GPC has been a driving force in advancing governance standards across sectors. Through its focus on education, advocacy, and networking, GPC has empowered thousands of professionals to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of governance and compliance in Canada.

