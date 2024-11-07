Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CBA) ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") announces that it has settled and extinguished $961,673.45 of Champion Bear's outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). In accordance with settlement of Debt (the "Debt Settlement"), the Company issued 14,794,976 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share to seven creditors of the Company. The Company chose to settle and extinguish the Debt through the issuance of Common Shares to preserve cash and improve the Company's balance sheet. The Debt Settlement has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a four month hold period, which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Debt Settlement involved the issuance of an aggregate of 8,429,230 Common Shares to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer representing $547,900.00 in extinguishment or the debt owing to him personally and to a holding company he controls and directs for services rendered in his capacity of President and Chief Executive Officer. An aggregate of 4,228,492 Common Shares have been issued to directors ("Related Parties") representing $274,852.00 in extinguishment of amounts loaned to the company to cover company expenses.

An aggregate of 2,000,000 Common Shares have been issued to the Company's Chief Financial Officer representing $130,000.00 in extinguishment of the debt owing to him personally and to a holding company he controls and directs for services rendered in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer. An aggregate of 137,253 Common Shares have been issued to a director representing $8,921.45 in extinguishment of the debt owing to him.

The Debt Settlement involving the Related Parties constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). At the Company's Annual General Meeting on October 24, 2024, a special resolution to approve this transaction was presented and was approved by a majority of the minority (the dis-interested shareholders) at this meeting.

