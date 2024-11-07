The global potato processing company's investment in this new, state-of-the-art factory, designed with future generations in mind.

On November 7, 2024, Lamb Weston opened its new production facility in Kruiningen, The Netherlands, joined by employees directly involved in the project, suppliers, and regional/local authorities. This investment increases Lamb Weston's annual production capacity by 195 million kilos and is intended to support the growing global demand for high-quality frozen potato products. With this expansion, the Kruiningen site employs approximately 650 people, including the 120 new hires dedicated to this new plant.

Investment in new plant

Lamb Weston committed to this expansion more than five years ago as part of the company's vision for long-term, sustainable growth. With the completion of Lamb Weston's second facility for frozen potato products in Kruiningen, this site has significantly expanded its production capabilities, while integrating sustainable technologies to advance potato processing and product packaging.

Innovation, sustainability, service and employment

As an industry leader, Lamb Weston is setting a new standard for design and functionality in potato production. The company continues to focus on innovation, sustainability, and service in close collaboration with supply chain partners, including growers, customers, and logistics providers. The new production plant is designed to ensure efficient use of raw materials, while also optimizing water and heat reuse to reduce emissions. Process water from the plant undergoes purification for reuse, minimizing the environmental impact.

Lamb Weston is an important employer in the region, with around 650 employees across its production facilities and offices in Kruiningen, including approximately 120 new employees associated with the new plant.

Stephan van Kuik, Senior Vice President and General Manager Lamb Weston EMEA: "This new factory is state-of-the-art, designed with future generations in mind; to be able to bring the world together with our fries, delivering our loved potato products to more people around the globe.

José van Egmond, Mayor of Reimerswaal: "With this new facility in Kruiningen, Lamb Weston is an increasingly important employer, offering people with technical, food, or logistical expertise the opportunity to grow in their careers within our region.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at www.lambweston.com www.lambweston.eu

