Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - 1329293 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has approved, and the Company effected on November 6, 2024, a name change to Auranova Resources Inc. (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will result in the previously outstanding 22,590,750 Common Shares of the Company being consolidated into approximately 9,036,296 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Name Change and Consolidation has been mailed to the registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

In addition, the Company announces the reconstitution of the management and board of directors of the Company. Effective immediately, Jen Thor has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Arvin Ramos has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Also, effective immediately, Carly Burk, Daniel Nauth and Riccardo Forno have resigned as directors of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Obradovich as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Katharine Reid as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Jen Thor as Corporate Secretary of the Company. The board of directors of the Company was reconstituted to consist of Thomas Obradovich, Chris Taylor and Timothy A. Young.

A brief biography of each of the members of the newly appointed management team and board of directors of the Company are as follows:

Thomas Obradovich, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mr. Obradovich is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines in Mining Technology and Advanced Field Geophysics. He has a wide range of experience in mining exploration, development and financing. Over a career of forty-two years, Mr. Obradovich cofounded Canadian Royalties Inc., which discovered and developed the Raglan South Nickel Belt. Mr. Obradovich then acquired most of the Matachewan Gold Camp and through a reverse takeover of Young-Davidson Mines upgraded and doubled the resource which was subsequently acquired by Northgate Minerals in 2005. The project is currently in production producing over 200,000 oz Au per year for Alamos Gold Inc. Mr. Obradovich was one of the founders of Aurelian Resources Inc. which discovered the Fruta Del Norte gold deposit in Ecuador and was subsequently acquired by Kinross. The project was eventually put into production by Lundin Gold and is one of lowest cost gold producers in the world.

Chris Taylor, Director

Mr. Taylor is a structural and economic geologist with over two decades of experience in both junior exploration and mid-tier mining companies. As the Founder, President, and CEO of Great Bear Resources, he led the company to a major district-scale gold discovery in Canada, which culminated in its acquisition by Kinross Gold for C$1.8 billion. Mr. Taylor has received numerous prestigious awards, including PDAC's 2023 Bill Dennis Award, Northern Miner's 2021 Mining Person of the Year, and Kitco's 2021 Mining CEO of the Year.

Katharine Reid, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Reid is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over thirty years experience in public accounting. She has been responsible for auditing numerous junior mining companies. After her career in public accounting, she became Chief Financial Officer of Vault Minerals which was acquired by Queenston Mining Ltd. Queenston Mining was subsequently acquired by Osisko Mining. Ms. Reid then became Chief Financial Officer of private explorer Canadian Continental Exploration Corporation until it merged with Conquest Resources Ltd.

Timothy A. Young, Director

Mr. Young has been working in the Mineral Exploration industry in various capacities throughout his life. He has had a successful career in prospecting, project generation, property and royalty consolidations, acquisitions, sales and options.

Jen Thor, Corporate Secretary

Ms. Thor is a Corporate and Securities Law Clerk with Irwin Lowy LLP since May 2020. Prior thereto, Ms. Thor was a Senior Law Clerk at a prominent Canadian public company. Ms. Thor has worked for several prominent law firms and public companies. Ms. Thor is Corporate Secretary of Borealis Mining Company Limited and serves or has served as an officer or director of several junior mining companies. Mr. Thor is a member of the Institute of Law Clerks of Ontario.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

