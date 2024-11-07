Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) ("Eguana" or the "Company", a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, provides a financial update.

During October 2024, Eguana and its senior long-term debt lender continued negotiating a formal loan amendment, for the remaining outstanding balance of US$ 6,453,674 ("Loan Amendment"). The senior long-term debt moved into default in October 2024, as an anticipated regular monthly payment was not made by the Company.

The Loan Amendment, if completed, is expected to extend the amortization period to May 15, 2026 and to revise monthly principal and interest payments down from US$ 383,378 to US$ 355,744, effective as of the date of the amendment and continuing monthly on the 15th of each month. As part of the amendment, the Company expects to issue share purchase warrants, with a term ending on May 15, 2026 and an exercise price of $0.02, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). And in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the existing 4,934,309 share purchase warrants issued with the original loan would be cancelled. The Company expects to finalize the Loan Amendment in November 2024, and the final formal terms will be disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial reports for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2024.

In line with the Company's strategic direction, and as noted previously in the Company's financial reporting and related filings, Eguana Pty Ltd., the Company's Australia subsidiary, will be fully closed and liquidated. The Company will continue to focus on North American utility channels which are better suited for both the Eguana energy storage and Eguana Cloud platforms. The majority of the revenue in Eguana Pty Ltd. was from rooftop solar installation services and did comprise a significant segment in the current and prior financial year. Ongoing customer support will be migrated to the Canadian technical team.

As previously reported in the Company's quarterly reports and news releases, the OTC Market Groups informed the Company that the Eguana stock has been moved from the OTCQB marketplace. Accordingly, the Company will be moved from the OTCQB market to the OTC Pink market, under OTCM: "EGTYF".

The Company will hold its Third Quarter shareholders' call on November 29, 2024, at 4:00pm MTN. Call details are as follows:

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-844-763-8274

International Toll: +1-647-484-8814

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=qOe1kgPV

Callers/Attendees should dial-in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask the operator to join the Eguana call.

