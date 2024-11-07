DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of ~4% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The growing demand for respiratory disease testing is largely driven by the increasing global prevalence of respiratory disorders. Furthermore, the rising risk factors linked to these disorders, along with advancements in product development and regulatory approvals, are significant contributors to the expansion of the respiratory disease testing market from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight's Respiratory Disease Testing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading respiratory disease testing companies' market shares, challenges, respiratory disease testing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market respiratory disease testing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global respiratory disease testing market during the forecast period.

In the product type segment of the respiratory disease testing market, the instrument category had a significant revenue share in the respiratory disease testing market in 2023.

Notable respiratory disease testing companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Niterra Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Diasorin S.p.A, BD, GE Healthcare, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., BIOMÉRIEUX, SDI Diagnostics, COSMED srl, Seegene Inc., CAREstream Medical Ltd., Bird Healthcare, visby medical, Vitalograph, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the respiratory disease testing market.

In August 2023, BD received FDA clearance for its BD Respiratory Viral Panel (RVP) for the BD MAX System. This innovative single molecular diagnostic combination test swiftly identified and differentiated SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in roughly two hours.

In July 2023, United Imaging, a global leader in manufacturing advanced medical imaging and radiotherapy equipment, introduced Next-Generation PET/CT Systems and Integrated Molecular Technology at SNMMI.

Respiratory Disease Testing Overview

Respiratory disease testing is a critical aspect of diagnosing and managing various conditions that affect the lungs and airways, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and infections like pneumonia and COVID-19. These tests help in identifying the specific cause of respiratory symptoms, such as shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing, and can range from non-invasive procedures like spirometry and pulse oximetry to more complex methods such as chest X-rays, CT scans, and bronchoscopy. Early and accurate diagnosis through these tests allows for timely treatment, which is essential in preventing complications, managing symptoms, and improving overall patient outcomes.

Advances in technology have significantly enhanced the accuracy and speed of respiratory disease testing. Molecular testing, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, can detect respiratory pathogens with high sensitivity, allowing for the identification of viruses and bacteria in a matter of hours. In addition, new imaging techniques and portable diagnostic devices have made it easier to diagnose and monitor respiratory conditions in various settings, including at-home care. With the ongoing evolution of these testing methods, healthcare providers are better equipped to address the challenges of respiratory diseases, ultimately leading to more personalized and effective treatment plans.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the respiratory disease testing market in 2023, driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the region. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders, coupled with strong research and development efforts and a highly viable market for product development and launches, are key factors contributing to the market's growth in North America.

As respiratory disorders become more common, the demand for diagnostic testing is expected to rise, further fueling market expansion in the United States and across North America. Moreover, significant product launches in the region are also positively influencing market growth. For example, in August 2023, BD received FDA clearance for its BD Respiratory Viral Panel (RVP) for the BD MAX System, a groundbreaking molecular diagnostic test that quickly identifies and differentiates SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) within approximately two hours.

In summary, the factors outlined above are expected to drive the overall growth of the respiratory disease testing market in North America throughout the forecast period.

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Dynamics

The respiratory disease testing market has undergone significant transformation over the past few years, driven primarily by the growing incidence of respiratory infections, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has especially highlighted the critical need for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests, propelling market growth and innovation. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide have increased investments in respiratory disease testing infrastructure, further driving market expansion.

Technological advancements play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics of the respiratory disease testing market. The development of molecular diagnostic technologies, such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), has improved the accuracy and speed of disease detection. These advancements are not only essential for identifying common respiratory pathogens like influenza and respiratory syncytial virus but are also crucial in detecting emerging pathogens. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in diagnostic tools has enhanced the ability to interpret test results more accurately, thereby improving patient outcomes.

The market is also influenced by the increasing awareness and demand for point-of-care (POC) testing. POC tests offer the advantage of quick results, often within minutes, which is critical in managing and controlling respiratory diseases, particularly in pandemic situations. The convenience and speed of POC tests have led to their widespread adoption in various settings, including hospitals, clinics, and even home care. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the need for rapid diagnostics and the ongoing development of portable and easy-to-use testing devices.

However, the respiratory disease testing market faces challenges such as high costs associated with advanced diagnostic tests and regulatory hurdles. While innovations are rapidly evolving, the regulatory approval process can be lengthy and complex, potentially delaying the introduction of new products to the market. Moreover, disparities in access to testing, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, remain a significant concern, highlighting the need for affordable and accessible diagnostic solutions.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021-2030 Respiratory Disease Testing Market CAGR ~4% Respiratory Disease Testing Market Size by 2030 ~USD 9 Billion Key Respiratory Disease Testing Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Niterra Co., Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Diasorin S.p.A, BD, GE Healthcare, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., BIOMÉRIEUX, SDI Diagnostics, COSMED srl, Seegene Inc., CAREstream Medical Ltd., Bird Healthcare, visby medical, Vitalograph, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., among others

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Assessment

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Reagents & Kits

Instruments and Reagents & Kits

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Test Type: Imaging, In Vitro Diagnostics, Mechanical Test, and Blood Gas Test

Imaging, In Vitro Diagnostics, Mechanical Test, and Blood Gas Test

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Disease: Lung Cancer, Tuberculosis, Asthma and COPD, and Others

Lung Cancer, Tuberculosis, Asthma and COPD, and Others

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Centres, and Others

Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostics Centres, and Others

Respiratory Disease Testing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report Introduction 2 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Layout 8 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

