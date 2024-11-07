Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT.H) (the "Company" or "Skychain") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company held on November 7, 2024. At the Meeting the yellow proxy disseminated by the dissident shareholder was declared invalid and shareholders voted in favour of all proposed resolutions in the management proxy.

The shareholders voted in favour of all items of business including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five, (ii) the election of: Donald Gordon, Florian Munsch, Lisa Palleson-Stallan, Richard (Weichong) Du, Bernard (Wing Mou) Fung as directors of the Company, (iii) the reappointment of Bassi & Karimjee LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company, and (iv) approving the Company's amended and restated stock option plan. The Company's consolidated financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 together with the reports of the auditors thereon were duly received and considered for the Meeting.

The directors of the Company wish to thank the shareholders for their support.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing crypto/data centre and NFT and valued added services. To learn more, visit skychaintechnologiesinc.com .

