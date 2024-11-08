Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Follow Up Aircore Drilling Starts at New Tolmer Gold System

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 /

HIGHLIGHTS

~8,500m aircore ( AC ) drilling completed to date at Tarcoola's Lake Labyrinth Shear Zone ( LLSZ )

Start of Tolmer drilling follows recent high-grade assays confirming new Tolmer gold system1

Fig 1 - Tolmer plan map with previous drilling, recent high-grade assays & target AC drill collars1

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD)(FRA:BGD3)(OTCQB:BGDFF) (Barton or Company) is pleased to confirm that its regional AC drilling program has moved to the Company's South Australian Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), targeting the new 'Tolmer' gold system recently confirmed by high-grade assays.1

Commenting on the Tolmer aircore drilling program, Barton MD Alexander Scanlon said:

"We are steadily mapping out the commercial pathway for potential 'Stage 1' Tarcoola operations using our fully permitted Central Gawler Mill, followed by 'Stage 2' expansion into the adjacent 130,000ozpa Tunkillia Gold Project with the construction of a second mill. As each of these commercial platforms offers greater value to new regional mineralisation, we remain focused on unlocking the scale potential of our strategic asset package."

Background

During March to July 2024 Barton completed a total ~11,250m reverse circulation (RC) drilling across targets from its latest Tarcoola structural interpretations, including the Perseverance open pit mine and targets to the west.2 Following this drilling, Barton confirmed a JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) of ~20koz Au @ ~2 g/t Au in the Perseverance Mine's open pit floor.3

Drilling also intersected gold mineralisation across neighbouring targets including School, Old Flame, Warburton, with new high-grade assay results confirming a newly interpreted gold mineralised system at Tolmer comprised of quartz sulphide veining hosted within broader zones of alteration.4

An initial ~2,000m drilling program is planned to test the potential strike of Tolmer alteration zone(s) in the vicinity of recent high grade assay results including intervals of 4m @ 24.6 g/t, 9m @ 3.92 g/t, 14m @ 1.41 g/t and 5m @ 3.15 g/t.4

Fig 2 - Collar locations and key high-grade intersections from May - July Tarcoola RC drilling4

New significant high-grade assay results from May - July 2024 drilling at Tolmer included:4

Hole ID Interval (m) Grade (g/t Au) Depth (m) Target Area TBM0148 9 @ 3.92 from 202 Tolmer TBM0154 1 @ 6.20 from 88 Tolmer TBM0161 4 @ 24.6 from 95 Tolmer TBM0162 5 @ 3.15 from 97 Tolmer TBM0163 2 @ 2.71 from 20 Tolmer TBM0181 14 @ 1.41 from 80 Tolmer

Table 1 - Key high-grade Tolmer assays from May - July 2024 Tarcoola regional RC drilling

1 Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 August 2024

2 Refer to ASX announcements dated 8 / 22 April and 3 / 25 July 2024

3 Refer to ASX announcement dated 3 July 2024

4 Refer to ASX announcement dated 27 August 2024

Authorised by the Managing Director of Barton Gold Holdings Limited.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000oz annually, with ~1.6Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources (52.3Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au), multiple advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the renowned central Gawler Craton of South Australia.*

Tarcoola Gold Project Existing brownfield open pit mine within trucking distance of Barton's processing plant

Under-explored asset with untapped scale potential Tunkillia Gold Project * 1.5Moz Au Mineral Resources (51.3Mt @ 0.91 g/t Au)

Scoping Study for competitive ~130kozpa Au mine Infrastructure 650ktpa CIP process plant, mine village, and airstrip

Tarcoola ~40 person lodging to support mine operations

Tunkillia camp to support dedicated project team

Competent Persons Statement & Previously Reported Information

The information in this announcement that relates to the historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources as listed in the table below is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by the Competent Person whose name appears in the same row, who is an employee of or independent consultant to the Company and is a Member or Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) or a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO). Each person named in the table below has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he has undertaken to quality as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012 (JORC).

Activity Competent Person Membership Status Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Stockpiles) Dr Andrew Fowler (Consultant) AusIMM Member Tarcoola Mineral Resource (Perseverance Mine) Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Tarcoola Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tarcoola Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (until 15 Nov 2021) Mr Colin Skidmore (Consultant) AIG Member Tunkillia Exploration Results (after 15 Nov 2021) Mr Marc Twining (Employee) AusIMM Member Tunkillia Mineral Resource Mr Ian Taylor (Consultant) AusIMM Fellow Challenger Mineral Resource Mr Dale Sims (Consultant) AusIMM / AIG Fellow / Member

The information relating to historic Exploration Results and Mineral Resources in this announcement is extracted from the Company's Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 or as otherwise noted in this announcement, available from the Company's website at www.bartongold.com.au or on the ASX website www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Exploration Results and Mineral Resource information included in previous announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates, and any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets, continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the applicable Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the previous announcements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "target" and "intend" and statements than an event or result "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to business, legal and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, risks relating to property interests, the global economic climate, commodity prices, sovereign and legal risks, and environmental risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and opinions at the date the statements are made. Barton undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein. Any estimates or projections as to events that may occur in the future (including projections of revenue, expense, net income and performance) are based upon the best judgment of Barton from information available as of the date of this document. There is no guarantee that any of these estimates or projections will be achieved. Actual results will vary from the projections and such variations may be material. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. Any reliance placed by the reader on this document, or on any forward-looking statement contained in or referred to in this document will be solely at the readers own risk, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

*Refer to Barton Prospectus dated 14 May 2021 and ASX announcements dated 4 March and 16 July 2024. Total Barton JORC (2012) Mineral Resources include 833koz Au (26.9Mt @ 0.96 g/t Au) in Indicated and 754koz Au (25.4Mt @ 0.92 g/t Au) in Inferred categories.

