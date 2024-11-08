SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / FastSensor, a pioneer in AI-powered analytics for live events, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Chicago Auto Show, one of the most influential and attended automotive exhibitions in North America. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the trade show industry by bringing cutting-edge visitor engagement insights to exhibitors, enabling them to optimize their strategies and amplify their impact during the event.

FastSensor Partners with Chicago Auto Show to elevate exhibitor analytics and engagement

The Chicago Auto Show boasts a diverse lineup of exhibitors, attracting some of the most prominent names in the automotive industry and beyond. These include major automotive manufacturers showcasing the latest models, concept vehicles and innovative technology.

The show also features aftermarket accessory providers and specialty vendors, offering products and services that appeal to automotive enthusiasts and professionals alike. These exhibitors showcase performance parts, customization options, and other automotive enhancements that cater to the widespread interests of attendees from industry experts to car enthusiasts.

This rich mix of exhibitors contributes to the show's reputation as a premier platform for launching new products and connecting with a wide range of stakeholders in the automotive industry.

FastSensor's Innovative Analytics for Diverse Exhibitors

FastSensor's state-of-the-art ecosystem utilizes strategically placed sensors to discreetly capture and analyze foot traffic and visitor engagement. By tracking movement patterns and interactions, FastSensor equips exhibitors with comprehensive data on visitor behavior, engagement levels and traffic flow within their booths. These actionable insights are presented through tools such as conversion funnels, connected journey charts and heatmaps, empowering exhibitors to maximize their presence and effectiveness at the show.

"The Chicago Auto Show is a premier event, and partnering with them allows us to bring valuable, data-rich insights to exhibitors," said Daniel Bichara, CEO of FastSensor. "By offering tools that help exhibitors understand the show's audience and visitor behavior, we empower them to create more impactful and engaging booth experiences."

Through FastSensor, exhibitors at the Chicago Auto Show will have access to detailed post-event reports, providing deep insights into visitor patterns, engagement hotspots and peak interaction times. These comprehensive analytics reports allow exhibitors to evaluate their performance and gather actionable takeaways for future event strategies. The ability to measure and assess engagement metrics empowers exhibitors to adjust booth layouts, refine content and improve overall effectiveness, ensuring a higher return on investment.

Commitment to Innovation and Strategic Growth

"Our collaboration with FastSensor reflects the Chicago Auto Show's dedication to providing exhibitors with innovative solutions that enhance their presence and performance," said Chris Konecki, Director of Operations for the Chicago Auto Show. "Equipping exhibitors with advanced analytics will allow them to connect more meaningfully with attendees, ultimately contributing to a more engaging and successful event for everyone involved."

With this strategic partnership, the Chicago Auto Show and FastSensor set a new industry standard for exhibitor success. This collaboration underscores the commitment to harnessing technology to drive innovation, optimize event strategies and create an environment where exhibitors and attendees thrive.

About FastSensor

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, FastSensor is an AI-powered ecosystem that measures foot traffic and visitor engagement at events, exhibitions, and experiential spaces. FastSensor delivers actionable analytics to event organizers, venues, brands, and booth operators, enabling them to refine their strategies, enhance their impact, and transform the in-person event experience. To learn more, visit fastsensor.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest-running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2025 Chicago Auto Show dates will be Feb. 8-17 at McCormick Place. To learn more, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

