Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company" - BCBA:CVH; Level 1:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of September 30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (9M24 vs. 9M23):

Total Revenues reached Ps. 2,852,341 million, a decrease of 10.4% in real terms as of 9M24, compared to the same period of 2023, in a context in which price increases for our services - net of discounts offered to retain customers- during 2023 and 2024 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (209.0% interannually as of September 2024).

Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 2,031,800 million, a decrease of 10.4% in constant currency, driven by lower costs on all items.

EBITDA reached Ps. 820,541 million as of 9M24, a decrease of 10.4% in real terms compared to 9M23, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in an EBITDA Margin of 28.8% in 9M24, compared to 28.8% in 9M23.

Consolidated Net Income amounted to Ps. 947,315 million. Consolidated net income attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 362,225 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of September 30, 2024) 9M24 9M23 % Ch. 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 2,852,341 3,185,094 (10.4 %) 983,141 959,936 1,030,218 2.4 % (4.6 %) EBITDA (1) 820,541 916,213 (10.4 %) 266,583 279,128 306,773 (4.5 %) (13.1 %) EBITDA Margin (2) 28.8 % 28.8 % 0.0 % 27.1 % 29.1 % 29.8 % (6.7 %) (8.9 %) Net income 947,315 266,347 255.7 % (12,577 ) 64,013 97,607 (119.6 %) (112.9 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders 362,225 98,022 269.5 % (7,427 ) 21,939 35,202 (133.9 %) (121.1 %) Non-Controlling Interests 585,090 168,325 247.6 % (5,150 ) 42,073 62,405 (112.2 %) (108.3 %)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.

(2 ) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues .

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A

(BCBA: CVH / OTC: CVHSY)

cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation

to discuss the Nine Months and Third Quarter 2024 Results

Date: Monday, November 11, 2024

Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires /10:00am New York /3:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ncQvgOac

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires: In New York Cablevisión Holding S.A Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View the original press release on accesswire.com