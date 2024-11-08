Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Appoints Wall Street Veteran and Venture Executive as President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Julie McClure as President of the Company, effective November 7, 2024.

Ms. McClure will play a pivotal role in leading Alset's AI-focused investment strategy, leveraging her expertise in Wall Street and venture capital to drive growth and maximize shareholder value. She will oversee strategic initiatives including branding, narrative development, and market positioning for both the Company and its portfolio companies. Additionally, she will lead commercialization strategies and collaborate closely with the executive team to strengthen the Company's market presence and long-term growth trajectory.

About Julie McClure

Ms. McClure joins as President, bringing a distinguished two-decade track record across Wall Street, strategic branding, and venture investments. Her career spans high-impact positions, from Morgan Stanley's M&A division in New York to OMERS Private Equity (formerly Borealis Capital), where she led investments in transformative sectors. As a Managing Partner and board member at a prominent family office venture firm, she drove growth and commercialization for innovative ventures from inception. Her expertise in identifying emerging trends and scaling businesses from start-up to established enterprise will now fuel the company's AI growth, advancing strategic investments to maximize market potential.

Julie's entrepreneurial acumen is evidenced by her work in branding and commercialization across diverse industries, where she has built dynamic, widely-recognized brands. Known for her ability to unite consumer engagement with strategic investment, she has supported numerous C-Suite executives and founders in launching, funding, and scaling high-growth ventures. This forward-thinking approach will now play a central role in building brand equity for the company's AI portfolio.

Beyond her corporate and entrepreneurial achievements, Julie is a member of the Board of Advisors for UCLA Anderson School of Management, Price Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation and is actively involved with Canadian university innovation hubs. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Ivey Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Ottawa. Julie's extensive experience, vision, and commercialization expertise make her a pivotal addition to the executive team, poised to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to the Company.

"I am excited to join Alset AI Ventures at a transformative time in its growth," said Julie McClure, President of Alset AI. "Together with the talented team, I look forward to shaping and accelerating our AI investment strategy to unlock new value across our portfolio, focusing on innovation and impactful growth in this rapidly evolving sector."

"We are thrilled to welcome Julie to Alset AI," said Zelong (Roger) He, Interim CEO of Alset AI "Her leadership and extensive experience in investing, brand building, and strategic market positioning will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. Julie's insights and expertise will enhance the potential of our current investments and shape future opportunities in the AI space."

On behalf of Alset AI Ventures Inc.

"Zelong (Roger) He"

Zelong Roger He

Interim Chief Executive Officer

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investments in the technology industry, including but not limited to artificial intelligence. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Zelong (Roger) He, Interim CEO and Director

T: 778.223.8853

E: roger@alsetai.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding Ms. McClure's appointment as President, her anticipated contributions to re-branding, narrative development, market positioning, commercialization strategies, recruitment processes, and corporate communication, as well as the Company's projected growth and strategic initiatives in the AI sector. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on available information as of the date of this release. However, these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategy, Ms. McClure's ability to achieve anticipated outcomes in her role, competitive market dynamics, changing regulatory landscapes, technological advancements, access to financing, economic conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. While the Company believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may be incorrect, and there can be no assurance that anticipated results or developments will occur as projected or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

