Saramonic Ultra Launched: A Pro Wireless Microphone with Timecode for Pro Creators

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic launches its latest wireless lavalier microphone-Saramonic Ultra-for professional creators. With timecode, 130 dB SPL, 32-bit float onboard recording, IPX5-rated transmitters, and an external antenna, the Saramonic Ultra is packed with pro features that deliver top-notch performance in demanding environments, providing creators with more freedom for their creativity and more editing room in post-production.

Timecode for Down-to-Frame Audio-Video Sync

Designed with professional creators in mind, the Saramonic Ultra features Timecode, a function that synchronizes timecodes across the microphone system and cameras, regardless of when each device starts recording. In post-production, this enables editors to easily synchronize audio and video down to the frame using the auto-sync functions offered by editing software, saving them valuable time.

Unprecedented 130 dB SPL and 32-bit Float Onboard REC

To capture loud sound sources without distortion, Saramonic Ultra features a category-leading sound pressure level of 130 dB. It's ideal for sound recording in challenging contexts such as live concerts, and drum performances with reduced risk of distortion. Inherited from its predecessors, onboard recording is also built into the Ultra model. It offers 32-bit, which has a wider dynamic range that can capture everything from whispers to loud sounds without distortion or clippings.

External Antenna for 300 m Line-of-Sight

For the first time in the industry, an external antenna is offered in a wireless lavalier microphone setup. This accessory connects to the receiver to enhance signal strength and extend transmission to up to 300 meters, delivering more reliable performance in the face of longer distances, obstacles, and cluttered RF.

IPX5 Waterproof for Wet Adventures

For demanding environments where water is part of content creation, Saramonic engineers made the transmitters IPX5 waterproof, a rare feature found in the category of wireless lavalier microphones. This function is offered to pro creators who need studio-quality audio in challenging conditions, such as outdoor shoots and wet adventures.

The Availability of Saramonic Ultra

The Saramonic Ultra is now available to worldwide creators through their website: https://www.saramonic.com/product/ultra with a recommended price of US$269 for its standard version and US$299 for its premium with 2 wired lav mics.

About Saramonic

Since 2012, Saramonic has been delivering exceptional sound experiences through its professional and reliable products. With over 400 patents, 15 design awards, and 6 pioneering innovations, Saramonic continues to serve professionals worldwide.

For business and marketing cooperations, contact Saramonic via https://www.saramonic.com/about/contact.

sales@saramonic.com

marketing@saramonic.com

