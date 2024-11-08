Donald Trump's victory has put the focus back on fossil fuels. The Republican is well known for his lack of enthusiasm for "climate change" and even for Greentech. At the same time, he wants to strengthen the industrial potential of the United States once again and reduce energy prices by 50%. This political course should support companies focusing on a cost-effective energy supply for North America. Canadian oil and gas producer Saturn Oil is sprinting from production record to production record, as it did in the last quarter. Incidentally, Canada is one of the countries that will close the German gas gap with future LNG deliveries since Russia's withdrawal. Saturn Oil has reached a market capitalization of CAD 1.2 billion in recent months and is now in a different league. The Q3 update also promises further growth.

