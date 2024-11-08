Canaan Inc.: Canaan Upgraded Avalon Miner A15 Series with Superior Performance

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), a leading provider of Bitcoin Miners, announced that the company had upgraded Avalon Miner A15 series mining machines. In April 2024, Canaan released its Avalon Miner A1566 air cooling machine with 185 TH/s hash rate and power efficiency ratio of 18.5 J/TH in Hong Kong. After continuous improvements in chips and embedded software in the past months, new Avalon Miner A15 series now features four models: 1, the high-end model Avalon Miner A15Pro with a hashrate no less than 215T and a power efficiency of 16.8J/T; 2, A15XP with a hashrate of 200-212T and a power efficiency of 17.8J/T; 3, A15 with a hashrate of 188-203T and a power efficiency of 18.8J/T; 4, A15SE with a hashrate of 170-185T and a power efficiency of 19.9J/T.

The upgraded Avalon Miner A15 series offers notable excellent hashrate with better power efficiency, to address the escalating computational requirements and meet the diverse demands from customers of different mining scales, in different mining environments, aiming to deliver a more efficient and stable mining experience for miners around the world.

Avalon Miner A15 series can be integrate seamlessly into Avalon Box with Canaan's One-Stop Mining Solutions. Along with 24/7 multilingual support across over 20 countries, Canaan reaffirms its commitment to providing miners worldwide with fast, reliable, and efficient solutions for mining deployment and maintenance.

Avalon Miner A15 series can be ordered from now.

Avalon Miner A15 series can be ordered from now.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), is a technology company focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services. Canaan has extensive experience in chip design and streamlined production in the ASIC field. In 2013, under the leadership of Mr. Nangeng Zhang, founder and CEO, Canaan's founding team shipped to its customers the world's first batch of mining machines incorporating ASIC technology in Bitcoin's history under the brand name Avalon. In 2019, Canaan completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Disclaimer:

All provided data and parameters are based on laboratory results in a controlled environment. We do not guarantee that delivered product(s) will produce the same operating data and parameters when deployed in the field.

