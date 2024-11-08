Press Release: Richemont demonstrates sustained resilience for the six-month period ended 30 September 2024

8 NOVEMBER 2024

Please find below the Highlights and Chairman's commentary from Richemont FY25 Interim Results Announcement.

RICHEMONT DEMONSTRATES SUSTAINED RESILIENCE

FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

Group highlights

-- Sales at EUR 10.1 billion and operating profit from continuing operations at EUR 2.2 billion in a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical context, supported by ongoing investment into distribution and manufacturing assets -- Strategic developments -- Completion of the acquisition of distinctive Italian jewellery Maison Vhernier -- Signature of an agreement by which Mytheresa will acquire YNAP in exchange for a 33% equity stake in Mytheresa, subject to customary closing conditions -- Strengthened governance with the appointment of new Group CEO; new leadership in place at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels

Financial highlights

-- Resilient H1 top-line performance, delivering stable sales at constant exchange rates, supported by the Group's balanced geographical mix and mid-single digit growth at Jewellery Maisons; down 1% at actual exchange rates -- Solid growth in sales across all regions, except for Asia Pacific; double-digit growth in the Americas, reinforcing the US' position as the largest individual market for the Group -- Continued growth in direct-to-client sales, now accounting for 76% of Group sales -- Operating profit from continuing operations down by 17%, or by 12% at constant exchange rates, resulting in a 21.9% operating margin -- Continued growth at Jewellery Maisons, with sales up 2% at actual exchange rates (+4% at constant exchange rates), delivering a 32.9% operating margin -- A decline in sales at Specialist Watchmakers, by 17% at actual exchange rates (-16% at constant exchange rates) with a 9.7% operating margin -- Sales up 4% in the 'Other' business area, at both actual and constant exchange rates; EUR 52 million operating loss, with F&A Maisons posting a -2% operating margin -- EUR 1.7 billion profit for the period from continuing operations; EUR 1.3 billion loss from discontinued operations mainly due to the non-cash write-down of YNAP -- Solid net cash position of EUR 6.1 billion, with EUR 1.2 billion cash flow generated from operating activities

Key financial data (unaudited)

Six months ended 30 September 2024 2023 change ----------- ---------- --------- EUR 10 077 EUR 10 221 Sales m m -1% EUR 6 771 EUR 6 973 Gross profit m m -3% Gross margin 67.2% 68.2% -100 bps EUR 2 206 EUR 2 655 Operating profit m m -17% Operating margin 21.9% 26.0% -410 bps Profit for the period from continuing EUR 1 729 EUR 2 160 operations m m -20% Loss for the period from discontinued EUR (1 272) EUR (655) operations m m EUR 457 EUR 1 505 Profit for the period m m Earnings per 'A' share/10 'B' shares, diluted basis EUR 0.779 EUR 2.601 ----------- ---------- Cash flow generated from operating activities EUR 1 249 EUR 1 666 EUR (417) m m m Net cash position EUR 6 108 EUR 5 785 m m ----------- ----------

Chairman's commentary

Overview of results

In the first six months of the financial year, Richemont demonstrated sustained resilience, against a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, supported by ongoing investment in our distribution and manufacturing capacities. Benefitting from the Group's balanced geographic mix and continued strength at our Jewellery Maisons, sales from continuing operations were stable at constant exchange rates (-1% at actual exchange rates) at EUR 10.1 billion. Operating profit from continuing operations came in at EUR 2.2 billion, down 12% at constant exchange rates (-17% at actual exchange rates), largely reflecting the impact of the decline in sales at our Specialist Watchmakers, a slight gross margin erosion and ongoing investments for our Maisons' long-term growth.

The Group recorded very solid sales progress in most regions, led by the Americas and Japan in value, which grew 10% and 32% respectively at actual exchange rates. Both Europe and Middle East & Africa also posted robust growth. The Group's balanced regional mix, building on several growth engines, contributed to offsetting the 19% decrease in Asia Pacific sales, led by China. Direct to client sales rose further, now representing 76% of Group sales.

With 2% sales growth overall (+4% at constant exchange rates), our Jewellery Maisons, Buccellati, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, continued to show strength and gain share. Limited price increases over recent months were not sufficient to fully offset raw material cost increases, notably that of gold. Our Jewellery Maisons nonetheless delivered a EUR 2.3 billion operating result and a corresponding 32.9% operating margin.

As already alluded to at our last Annual General Meeting of shareholders in September, the global watch market is experiencing a slowdown, particularly in China, which is affecting all watchmaking brands globally, with the high-end segments showing greater resilience. This highlights the need for discipline and caution regarding overproduction and underscores the importance of adapting to changing market conditions, which will ultimately contribute to maintaining higher product desirability. Looking back at the first half of our fiscal year, our Specialist Watchmakers Maisons were affected in different ways, influenced by their regional exposure and product mix. Largely reflecting their significant exposure to the Asia Pacific region, our Specialist Watchmakers recorded a 17% year-on-year sales decline (-16% at constant exchange rates) to EUR 1.7 billion. As a consequence of lower sales on fixed operating costs and a strong Swiss franc, operating result amounted to EUR 160 million, corresponding to a 9.7% operating margin.

Sales at our 'Other' business area increased by 4% at both actual and constant exchange rates. Sales at our Fashion & Accessories Maisons were 2% higher than the prior-year period, driven by Alaïa's and Peter Millar's continued outperformance. Overall, the 'Other' business area recorded a EUR 52 million operating loss, EUR 23 million of which for the F&A Maisons.

At Group level, operating profit from continuing operations was also significantly impacted by negative foreign exchange movements, but still delivered a 21.9% operating margin. Profit for the period from continuing operations decreased to EUR 1.7 billion. The EUR 1.3 billion loss from discontinued operations reflected the combined result of YOOX NET-A-PORTER ('YNAP') for the six-month period and the EUR 1.2 billion non-cash write-down on the revaluation of YNAP's net assets, classified as 'held for sale', to its fair value, following the agreement signed with Mytheresa in October. Importantly, amidst ongoing macro uncertainty, our net cash position remained solid at EUR 6.1 billion on 30 September 2024. This excludes YNAP's net cash position of EUR 0.1 billion, presented as assets and liabilities of disposal group held for sale.

Strengthening of our operations and portfolio of Jewellery Maisons

On 12 September 2024, we completed the acquisition of 100% of Vhernier S.p.A, the distinctive Italian jewellery Maison, in a private transaction, following fulfilment of customary conditions and clearing of applicable regulatory approvals. Maison Vhernier brings a distinguished and distinctive design that perfectly complements our existing collection of renowned Jewellery Maisons. We very much look forward to leveraging the Group's infrastructure and know-how to realise the Maison's full potential in the international jewellery market.

On 1 June 2024, Nicolas Bos, formerly Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Richemont and joined the Senior Executive Committee, with direct oversight of all the Maisons, functions and regions. Nicolas has had a fantastic track record in the course of his 32-year career within the Group, culminating in his having transformed Van Cleef & Arpels into the exquisite jewellery powerhouse it is today. I know that Nicolas, supported by a strong leadership across the Group will successfully steer Richemont through the next phase of its evolution.

