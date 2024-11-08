Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:03 Uhr
2,250 Euro
+0,040
+1,81 %
08.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
8 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7 November 2024 it purchased a total of 67,527 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           0        67,527 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.860 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP1.850 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)         GBP1.851372

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,257,656 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP London Stock Exchange 
Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
50000      185.00        XLON      09:52:20      00072281716TRLO0 
1204       185.40        XLON      12:04:38      00072287108TRLO0 
1890       185.40        XLON      12:04:38      00072287109TRLO0 
2308       185.60        XLON      12:04:38      00072287110TRLO0 
825       185.60        XLON      12:04:38      00072287111TRLO0 
2758       186.00        XLON      14:08:05      00072292297TRLO0 
118       186.00        XLON      14:08:05      00072292298TRLO0 
118       186.00        XLON      14:08:05      00072292299TRLO0 
3155       186.00        XLON      14:15:41      00072292748TRLO0 
2723       185.00        XLON      14:34:16      00072293770TRLO0 
1400       185.00        XLON      14:34:21      00072293771TRLO0 
770       185.00        XLON      14:34:21      00072293772TRLO0 
258       185.00        XLON      14:34:21      00072293773TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  357835 
EQS News ID:  2025325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
