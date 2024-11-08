DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 7 November 2024 it purchased a total of 67,527 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 67,527 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.850 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) GBP1.851372

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,257,656 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP London Stock Exchange Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 50000 185.00 XLON 09:52:20 00072281716TRLO0 1204 185.40 XLON 12:04:38 00072287108TRLO0 1890 185.40 XLON 12:04:38 00072287109TRLO0 2308 185.60 XLON 12:04:38 00072287110TRLO0 825 185.60 XLON 12:04:38 00072287111TRLO0 2758 186.00 XLON 14:08:05 00072292297TRLO0 118 186.00 XLON 14:08:05 00072292298TRLO0 118 186.00 XLON 14:08:05 00072292299TRLO0 3155 186.00 XLON 14:15:41 00072292748TRLO0 2723 185.00 XLON 14:34:16 00072293770TRLO0 1400 185.00 XLON 14:34:21 00072293771TRLO0 770 185.00 XLON 14:34:21 00072293772TRLO0 258 185.00 XLON 14:34:21 00072293773TRLO0

