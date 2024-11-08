Anzeige
WKN: A2QN5T | ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grit Real Estate Income Group: Holdings in Company

DJ Holdings in Company 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Holdings in Company 
08-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share code: DEL.N0000 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BMDHST63

Issuer Name

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

First Equity Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom 

Name             City of registered office Country of registered office 
William Black 
Armstrong Investments Limited Douglas          Isle of Man

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name           City of registered office Country of registered office 
Nortrust Nominees Limited London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Nov-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 5.413132        0.000000            5.413132   26800000 
or reached 
Position of previous      N/A          N/A               N/A      N/A 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GG00BMDHST63       26800000        0             5.413132       0.000000 
Sub Total 8.A       26800000                     5.413132%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate               % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled   equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking      the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
William Black Armstrong Investments 0.000000                          0.000000% 
       Limited 
       First Equity Limited 
William Black as Investment Manager 5.413132                          5.413132% 
       of Armstrong Inv 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

07-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules and SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 357811 
EQS News ID:  2025133 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2025133&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
