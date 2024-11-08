Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 08:16 Uhr
Greenway's Cell-Driven "Core" Technology Debuts at the Milan EICMA Two-Wheeler Exhibition

MILAN, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November 5th to 10th, Greenway(SHSE:688345), a global leader in micromobility lithium battery solutions , showcased its innovative battery solutions for electric motorcycles and electric-assisted bicycles at the 2024 EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy, under the theme "Safety, Sustainability, Smart."

Greenway in 2024 EICMA exhibition

With 18 years of experience in the micromobility lithium battery sector, Greenway has refined its Cell-Driven "Core" technology. It utilizes 18650 and 21700 small cylindrical cells from major Japanese and Korean companies like LG, Samsung, and Panasonic, as well as its "Gingu Bang" 34145 large cylindrical cells from its subsidiary, K-tech New Energy. These products cater to the diverse battery needs of electric two-wheelers worldwide.

Greenway is committed to the electrification of motorcycles, providing high-end customized lithium battery solutions to world-renowned electric motorcycle and bicycle brands. Since 2016, it has partnered with Yadea, supplying batteries for models like the high-end Yadea Z3 electric motorcycle.

Safe Travel: Speed and Passion

Recognized for its safety efforts, Greenway received China's first CCC certification for electric bicycles on October 23, covering products such as the IMR34145E 12 and IMR34145E 14 large cylindrical cells from the "Gingu Bang" series and the DZ48N-28EM battery pack. Internationally, its electric-assisted bicycle battery achieved the world's first PRODUCT SAFETY MARK certification to the EN50604-1 standard, ensuring compliance with European safety regulations.

Green and Environmentally Friendly: Committed to Sustainable Development

In line with the EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542, Greenway's products for the EU market now meet the required declarations and carry the CE mark, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability. The company employs eco-friendly design practices, including solder-free connection technology, which simplifies assembly and enhances recyclability. This allows for localized repairs without discarding entire battery packs in the event of malfunction.

Smart Travel: Offering You A Better Journey

To improve the travel experience, Greenway has developed an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) incorporating IoT smart modules. This system allows real-time communication between the battery and smart devices, enabling users to monitor battery health remotely and utilize intelligent fast-charging capabilities during peak usage.

At the Milan exhibition, Greenway is showcasing its comprehensive solutions for electric two-wheelers, from cells to PACKs, and introducing its advanced Non-welding and Wire bonding technology. The company invites industry peers to explore future lithium battery innovations for electric two-wheelers.

To learn more, please visit the Greenway official website: https://www.greenway-battery.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552313/Greenway_2024_EICMA_exhibition.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552312/Greenway_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greenways-cell-driven-core-technology-debuts-at-the-milan-eicma-two-wheeler-exhibition-302299760.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
