Greene Tweed Awarded 'Excellence in International Trade' at the 2024 East Midlands Chamber Business Awards

The regional accolade recognizes commitment to global expansion and customer support

LANSDALE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Greene Tweed, a global leader in advanced materials and high-performance solutions, has been honored as the Nottinghamshire "Excellence in International Trade" recipient of the 2024 East Midlands Chamber Business Awards, which celebrate the achievement and resilience of companies throughout the region.

The East Midlands Chamber plays a vital role in connecting, supporting, and championing businesses and communities across Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire in the United Kingdom. The Nottinghamshire Business Awards recently celebrated outstanding achievements in the local business community, where winners across 13 categories were announced.

The "Excellence in International Trade" award specifically recognizes local businesses that excel in overseas trade. As one of five finalists in the category, Greene Tweed was selected for its robust growth strategy focused on international expansion, along with steady sales growth in recent years. Judges praised the company's clear passion for supporting its customer base, as demonstrated in its strong corporate culture and deep analytical insights.

"We truly appreciate this recognition by the East Midlands Chamber," said Tony Baldassarra, Greene Tweed Nottingham, UK Site Operations Leader. "The 'Excellence in International Trade' award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to global trade compliance, and it reflects the team's dedication to collaboration with international partners to uphold high standards. Together, we can continue to drive excellence in our industry."

Recently, Greene Tweed's Nottingham facility received the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System certification from BSI, a significant milestone in the company's global Sustainability Vision. As the first Greene Tweed location to obtain certification to this internationally recognized standard developed by the ISO (International Organization for Standardization), Nottingham has set the stage for the company's long-term goal to achieve ISO 14001 certification at plants worldwide.

Greene Tweed is also investing in its global manufacturing network to meet future industry needs, including a newly opened facility in Korea that increases capacity to deliver high-quality Chemraz® products at scale. As the company expands its global footprint, the Nottingham facility - which employs more than 150 members - will continue to play a key role in supporting sales, engineering, manufacturing, and quality across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance thermoplastics, composites, seals, and engineered components. For 160 years, we have served clients in semiconductor, oil and gas, aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical processing, and other industries where failure is not an option.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, call +1.215.256.9521, or visit our website at http://www.gtweed.com.

