Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.: Elmo Motion Control Showcases Innovation at SPS Germany

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, announces its participation at SPS (Smart Production Solutions) Germany 2024, taking place at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center from November 12 to 14, 2024. Elmo will exhibit in hall 4 at booth #261 and on the Bosch Rexroth booth in hall 7 at booth #450.

Elmo will share insights into the future of motion control during the show. New products and the future Titanium line of multi-axis servo drives will be presented along with the current Platinum line. Both product lines contain full functional safety options and deliver heightened motion accuracy, performance, and robustness for almost any machine. In addition, there will be three machines powered by Elmo demonstrations: two by Elmo customers, Planewave Instruments and Compact Motion, and an XYZT stage demo driven by the Elmo Platinum Quartet, 4-axis servo drive.

Rami Chanan, Elmo VP of Sales & Marketing, stated, "We are excited to bring the latest Elmo solutions to SPS to show how we broaden machine functionality and safety with our compact-in-size but extraordinary-in-power servo drives. Elmo's motion control solutions for any application are yet again being demonstrated, as we are privileged to have two customer products at the booth, reinforcing our commitment to showing the endless possibilities Elmo offers."

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

