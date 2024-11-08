French companies Le Triangle Horizon and SunStyle International are offering a new carport based on solar tiles for areas protected by environmental regulations. From pv magazine France SunStyle International, a French solar tile maker, has collaborated with Triangle Horizon, a metal structure construction company focused on photovoltaics, to design a solar carport for environmentally protected areas. The carport features a steel structure and offers six configurations, from Y-shaped posts to butterfly designs and half-canopies, with powder-coated finishes available in various colors. "The specifications ...

