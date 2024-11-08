Researchers in Japan have built a stretchable organic solar cell than can ensure high efficiency levels while preventing crack initiation and propagation. The cell was built with a hole transport layer based on PEDOT:PSS treated with a new additive type. A group of researchers led by the Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan has fabricated an intrinsically stretchable organic photovoltaic (IS-OPV) cell that can reportedly maintain high efficiency levels while also enduring high strains and cyclic stretching durability. In the paper "Intrinsically stretchable organic photovoltaics by ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2024 pv magazine