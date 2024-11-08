Anzeige
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Stride Exchange today announced the launch of its "Digital Financial Mutual Aid Initiative." The program will leverage the group's expertise in financial technology and artificial intelligence to provide free financial literacy training and entrepreneurship guidance to small business owners, marking a significant strategic move in the company's digital financial education sector.

In an exclusive interview with a financial magazine, Stride Exchange founder Robert Govan stated, "Too many people miss out on life opportunities due to a lack of basic financial knowledge. I believe financial education isn't just about personal wealth-it's about social equity." This conviction has driven his commitment to education. Under Govan's leadership, Stride Exchange has supported numerous underprivileged students in completing their education, with 40% choosing finance-related majors.

"Professional financial education shouldn't be a privilege for the few," says Paul Reynolds, General Counsel of Stride Exchange's Education Center. From establishing Stride Exchange to recent deep developments in digital financial education, Govan has consistently pursued his vision of making financial knowledge accessible to more people.

Notably, while advancing education, Govan's team has been actively exploring the application of digital technology in financial education. The Stride Exchange AI Education Center, established in 2022, exemplifies this approach. According to Monica Heath, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of the center, they provide personalized learning solutions globally through AI technology, with special attention to educational needs in underdeveloped regions.

"Technological innovation should serve educational inclusion," says Richard Waddington, Chief AI Investment Officer at Stride Exchange. "By applying AI technology to education, we aim to break geographical barriers and make quality financial education resources accessible to more people." Since its establishment, the AI Education Center has benefited learners from 36 countries, with users from developing countries accounting for over 60%.

Beyond education, Govan's team actively participates in social welfare initiatives. Stride Exchange provides disaster relief through innovative blockchain technology and supports the construction of medical facilities in various regions.

"The ultimate goal of finance is to improve people's lives," explains Michael Cudlitz, Director of Stride Exchange Trading Academy. Under his guidance, Stride Exchange has established partnerships with multiple universities to jointly develop financial curricula.

In environmental protection, Stride Exchange maintains ongoing commitment. Brian Caniff, Head of Investment Research at Stride Exchange AI Education Center, states: "Environmental protection and sustainable development are issues we must address head-on. We hope to inspire more institutions to focus on this area through practical action."

"Through a series of in-depth professional courses and high-level lectures, we provide insights into environmental, social, economic, financial, and corporate sustainability," Govan explains. "Many small business owners lack professional management knowledge, which seriously constrains their development. Through this project, we hope to help them establish modern financial awareness and better manage and develop their businesses."

Stride Exchange plans to further expand its educational philanthropy footprint, particularly in digital financial education. Govan notes, "In the digital economy era, we aim to help more people master financial knowledge and enable them to participate in the digital economy."

About Stride Exchange: Stride Exchange is a leading digital financial services platform committed to providing high-quality financial education resources and services globally through innovative fintech and AI technologies. The company's mission is to make financial education accessible to all through digital means, promoting development and innovation in financial education. For more information, please visit: https://www.strideex.com

Media Contact

Organization: Stride financial Group
Contact Person Name: Monica Heath
Website: https://www.strideex.com
Email: service@strideex.com
City: Austin.Texas
Country: United States



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
