New financial forces born out of economic crisis

Against the backdrop of the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, rising unemployment rates and intensified employment difficulties, SEOKORE TECHNOLOGY INC. independently developed an AI automated trading intelligent system in 2021 under the leadership of its founder and set about establishing a team. SEOKORE was finally born in New York, USA in August 2024, bringing new hope to the financial services sector.

Founder Maxim Kalmykov created the SEOKORE intelligent trading platform with his keen insight, combined with strategies and advanced AI technology. This innovative move not only uses AI automated trading and the Marketing 4.0 model to open up new sources of income for people, but also injects strong momentum into economic recovery. The Marketing 4.0 model is cleverly embedded in the financial services industry. Users can participate in platform promotion after registration, becoming both customers and promoters, achieving a win-win situation.

Company Introduction

After its official establishment, SEOKORE aspires to become one of the world's leading financial service providers. The company has advanced financial concepts and helps users achieve efficient investment and returns in the financial market through AI super-intelligent trading tools. Its concept is to promote economic recovery through AI full-dimensional perception intelligent trading tools combined with the marketing 4.0 model; SEOKORE is determined to become the world's leading financial service platform, leading the new era of global financial inclusion, and bringing hope and opportunities to every user; through intelligent trading technology, it helps users achieve more efficient investment management and wealth appreciation in the global financial market. Leading the development of the financial industry and promoting global economic recovery has always been SEOKORE's unchanging mission!

Diversified business, leading the new trend of investment

1. New forces in stock market investment

Through its unique intelligent analysis engine, it integrates global stock market data resources and deeply mines potential value information. Using cutting-edge clustering algorithms, it classifies and analyzes the financial data, operating models, market competitiveness and other factors of a large number of listed companies, and screens out high-quality corporate targets with high growth potential and stable profit models.

It is worth mentioning that in the Asian financial market, Japan is an important financial force, and some characteristics and trends of its stock market also provide references for SEOKORE's analysis. For example, the technological innovation and stable operating model of Japanese companies in certain specific industries provide SEOKORE with a new perspective when screening global high-quality stock targets.

SEOKORE also carefully creates personalized stock investment portfolios for investors. Based on the risk parity model, combined with the correlation, volatility and changes in the macroeconomic environment between various stock assets, the weight allocation of stocks in different sectors in the portfolio is dynamically adjusted. At the same time, with the help of big data simulation technology, the performance of the investment portfolio under different market scenarios is stress tested, and response strategies are formulated in advance to ensure that the portfolio can move forward steadily under various market conditions.

2. A Stable Choice - ESG and Target Date Funds

SEOKORE's ESG funds focus on environmental, social and corporate governance factors, invest in sustainable companies, and are stable and supported by policies in the current trend of increasing attention to corporate social responsibility in society. Target date funds are designed for specific goals such as retirement planning, and asset allocation becomes more conservative over time, providing a safe choice for long-term investors.

3. Product portfolio that takes both flexibility and stability into account

Bond ETFs combine the stability of bonds with the flexibility of ETFs, providing investors with a new way to balance risk and return. REITs allow investors to indirectly invest in real estate through stocks to obtain rental and appreciation income, opening up new investment channels in the real estate sector. Short-term fixed income products have become a cash substitute in a low-interest environment, meeting investors' needs for liquidity and stability.

The Japanese financial market also has rich experience and innovative initiatives in the fields of bond and real estate investment. SEOKORE draws inspiration from this and continuously optimizes its product portfolio to provide investors with more competitive investment options.

4. Fintech empowers investment

Smart investment advisors automatically configure and manage portfolios based on algorithms, which is suitable for novice investors and reduces investment thresholds and management costs. Asset-backed securities have enriched fixed-income investment options and are gradually accepted by more investors as financial innovations emerge. Index funds track market indices, diversify risks, and attract many investors with their low costs and long-term stable returns. Green bonds raise funds for environmental protection projects, have low risks and are supported by policies, which is in line with the current concept of sustainable development. Sustainable investment achieves both social and economic benefits and has become an emerging investment trend.

Cutting-edge technology drives financial innovation

1. AI full-dimensional perception strategy

The company's core technology has been upgraded from intelligent trading strategy to AI full-dimensional perception strategy, which is a major breakthrough for SEOKORE in the field of financial technology. Deep integration with the SEOKORE platform has opened up unprecedented diversified and innovative development prospects for the financial trading market. It breaks the limitations of traditional financial analysis, and has a comprehensive, multi-level and intelligent perspective to understand the market, providing investors with more accurate, efficient and safe investment decision-making support. It also lays a solid technical foundation for the rise of SEOKORE in the global financial field, leading financial transactions to a new era full of infinite possibilities.

"Full-dimensional" means that the strategy perceives market information from multiple dimensions, including technical analysis, fundamental analysis, market sentiment, etc. At the technical analysis level, through deep learning algorithms to analyze massive historical data, it can accurately identify price trend patterns and predict short-term fluctuations and long-term trends. In fundamental analysis, with the help of big data mining technology, macroeconomic, industry dynamics and company financial information are widely collected to screen high-quality investment targets. Market sentiment analysis uses natural language processing technology to analyze text data such as social media and news, quantify market sentiment, and provide a basis for investment decisions.

The high sensitivity and intelligent response ability emphasized by "perception" are reflected in the immediate response to market changes. The system uses machine learning technology to continuously self-learn and optimize. With the continuous accumulation of market data, it can quickly adapt to new market environments and changing trends. When major events occur in the market, such as geopolitical conflicts and major policy adjustments, the system can make risk assessments and adjust investment portfolios at the first time.

2. Intelligent risk control technology

SEOKORE has built a complete intelligent risk control system. Using real-time data monitoring technology, the investment portfolio is monitored 24 hours a day. When market fluctuations exceed the preset threshold, the risk warning mechanism is automatically triggered, and the system can quickly adjust asset allocation or take other measures to reduce potential losses.

In the wave of intelligent finance, SEOKORE has set sail with the sail of innovation. With the iteration of technology and the expansion of business, it will attract the attention of more investors around the world and work together to create a new future of wealth.

