The Chinese manufacturer said its new Heco series uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant and includes five models with a nominal capacity ranging from 6 kW to 17 kW. Chinese heat pump manufacturer Phnix has launched a new air-to-water heat pump series for residential heating and cooling. "The smart grid (SG)-Ready function enables intelligent connectivity to the smart grid, allowing the Heco Series heat pump to interact with the local energy network," the company said in a statement. "This integration opens up a world of possibilities for energy management. By connecting to the smart grid, users ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...