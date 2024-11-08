Allvue Systems, a leading provider of technology solutions for investment managers, has been recognized as Technology Provider of the Year Highly Commended at the 2024 Alternative Credit Investor Awards. The prestigious award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the private credit industry, was presented on 6 November, 2024, at the Royal Lancaster London.

Hosted by Alternative Credit Investor, the event honored the industry's top fund managers, lenders, and service providers for their achievements over the past year. The awards ceremony coincided with a reception, gala dinner, and the presentation of various accolades across multiple categories.

Marc Scheipe, Chief Executive Officer of Allvue Systems, commented on the win, stating, "We are incredibly proud to be recognized as Technology Provider of the Year Highly Commended. This award speaks volumes about our credit platform and highlights Allvue's continued commitment to providing best-in-class solutions for investment professionals. It's a testament to the hard work and innovation of my Allvue teammates and the trust our clients place in us."

The Alternative Credit Investor Awards celebrate the accomplishments of key players across the private credit space. As an industry leader, Allvue Systems continues to empower private credit managers with best in class, portfolio management, research, trading and accounting solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive better investment outcomes. This recognition further solidifies Allvue's position as an innovator in the private credit industry.

About Allvue Systems

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions via modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue's software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving firms of all sizes, including private equity managers, private debt managers, public credit managers, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2020 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn. Headquartered in Miami with locations throughout North America and Europe, Allvue is committed to innovation with a focus on the private markets. Allvue's software enables its clients to operate and grow their businesses by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241108204370/en/

Contacts:

Laura Sankowich

Allvue Systems

484.354.3918

press@allvuesystems.com

Jide Adesesan

Made By Giants

allvue@madebygiants.io