Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE American:IOR) is reporting its results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, we reported net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 million or $0.29 per diluted share compared to a net income of $1.6 million or $0.39 per share for the same period in 2023. Our decrease in net income is attributable to a decrease in interest income offset in part by a decrease in advisory fees.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
|INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Revenues:
|Other Income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
|Expenses:
|General and administrative
71
91
230
385
|Advisory fee to related party
26
346
76
1,045
|Total operating expenses
97
437
306
1,430
|Net operating loss
(97
)
(437
)
(306
)
(1,430
)
|Interest income from related parties
1,614
2,516
4,785
7,160
|Income tax provision
(319
)
(436
)
(941
)
(1,203
)
|Net income
1,198
1,643
3,538
4,527
|Earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
$
0.29
$
0.39
$
0.87
$
1.09
|Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
|Basic and diluted
4,070,327
4,168,414
4,085,134
4,168,414
