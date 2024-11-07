NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. ("GSBD", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (NYSE: GSBD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Net investment income per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $0.58. Excluding purchase discount amortization per share of $0.01 from the Merger (as defined below), adjusted net investment income per share was $0.57, equating to an annualized net investment income yield on book value of 16.8%. 1 Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $0.32.

Earnings per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $0.32. Net asset value ("NAV") per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 decreased 1.0% to $13.54 from $13.67 as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's total investments at fair value and commitments were $4,017.5 million, comprised of investments in 167 portfolio companies across 41 industries. The investment portfolio was comprised of 97.6% senior secured debt, including 96.3% in first lien investments 2 .

. During the quarter, the Company had gross originations of approximately $376.6 million of which $212.7 million were funded. Fundings of previously unfunded commitments for the quarter were $47.0 million and sales and repayments activity totaled $329.1 million, resulting in net funded investment activity of $(69.4) million.

During the quarter, there were changes to accrual status for two portfolio companies. Pluralsight, Inc. was restructured and one first lien position remained on non-accrual status and another first lien position was restored to accrual status. Additionally, we exited Zodiac Intermediate, LLC, also known as Zipari, which had previously been on non-accrual status through a sale of the company. As of September 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status amounted to 2.2% and 4.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

The Company's ending net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.16x as of September 30, 2024 and 1.19x as of June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, 66.7% of the Company's approximately $1,887.8 million aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding was comprised of unsecured debt and 33.3% was comprised of secured debt. 4

The Company's Board of Directors declared a regular fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $0.45 per share payable to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024. 3

On November 15, 2023, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement, pursuant to which it may issue up to $200 million in aggregate offering price of shares of its common stock through at-the-market offerings. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company issued and sold 285,037 shares for net proceeds of approximately $3.9 million, net of underwriting and offering costs of approximately $0.1 million.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in $ millions, except per share data) As of September 30, 2024 As of June 30, 2024 Investment portfolio, at fair value2 $ 3,442.1 $ 3,518.7 Total debt outstanding4 $ 1,887.8 $ 1,955.1 Net assets $ 1,586.1 $ 1,595.9 Net asset value per share $ 13.54 $ 13.67 Ending net debt to equity 1.16x 1.19x

(in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total investment income $ 110.4 $ 108.6 Net investment income after taxes $ 68.2 $ 67.0 Less: Purchase discount amortization 1.0 1.8 Adjusted net investment income after taxes1 $ 67.2 $ 65.2 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (30.9 ) $ (121.4 ) Add: Realized/Unrealized depreciation from the purchase discount 1.0 1.8 Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses)1 $ (29.9 ) $ (119.6 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.58 $ 0.59 Less: Purchase discount amortization per share 0.01 0.02 Adjusted net investment income per share1 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 Weighted average shares outstanding 116.9 114.4 Regular distribution per share $ 0.45 $ 0.45

Total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 was $110.4 million and $108.6 million, respectively. The increase in total investment income was due to higher levels of new originations.

Net expenses before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 were $40.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively. Net expenses increased by $0.3 million, primarily driven by an increase in the interest expense due to higher average daily borrowing as compared to the previous quarter.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY2

The following table summarizes investment activity for the three months ended September 30, 2024:

New Investment Commitments Sales and Repayments Investment Type $ Millions % of Total $ Millions % of Total 1st Lien/Senior Secured Debt $ 369.5 98.1 % $ 319.6 97.2 % 1st Lien/Last-Out Unitranche - - 0.1 - % 10 2nd Lien/Senior Secured Debt - - - - Unsecured Debt 7.1 1.9 - - Preferred Stock - - 9.3 2.8 Common Stock - - 0.1 - % 10 Total $ 376.6 100.0 % $ 329.1 100.0 %

During the three months ended September 30, 2024, new investment commitments were across fifteen new portfolio companies and nineteen existing portfolio companies. Sales and repayments were primarily driven by the repayment and refinancing of our investments in ten portfolio companies.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY2

As of September 30, 2024, the Company's investments consisted of the following:

Investments at Fair Value Investment Type $ Millions % of Total 1st Lien/Senior Secured Debt $ 3,153.3 91.6 % 1st Lien/Last-Out Unitranche 163.3 4.7 2nd Lien/Senior Secured Debt 42.9 1.3 Unsecured Debt 16.3 0.5 Preferred Stock 30.1 0.9 Common Stock 35.8 1.0 Warrants 0.4 -10 Total $ 3,442.1 100.0 %

The following table presents certain selected information regarding the Company's investments:

As of September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Number of portfolio companies 167 144 Percentage of performing debt bearing a floating rate5 99.4 % 99.9 % Percentage of performing debt bearing a fixed rate5 0.6 % 0.1 % Weighted average yield on debt and income producing investments, at amortized cost6 11.8 % 12.6 % Weighted average yield on debt and income producing investments, at fair value6 13.9 % 13.8 % Weighted average leverage (net debt/EBITDA)7 6.3x 6.1x Weighted average interest coverage7 1.7x 1.5x Median EBITDA7 $ 62.49 million $ 53.98 million

As of September 30, 2024, investments on non-accrual status represented 2.2% and 4.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $1,887.8 million aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding, comprised of $627.8 million of outstanding borrowings under its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Revolving Credit Facility"), $360.0 million of unsecured notes due 2025, $500.0 million of unsecured notes due 2026 and $400.0 million of unsecured notes due 2027. The combined weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 5.31% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $1,069.3 million of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility and $54.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.4,8

The Company's ending net debt-to-equity leverage ratio was 1.16x for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 1.19x for the three months ended June 30, 2024. 9

ENDNOTES

1) On October 12, 2020, we completed our merger (the "Merger") with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp. ("MMLC"). The Merger was accounted for as an asset acquisition in accordance with ASC 805-50, Business Combinations - Related Issues. The consideration paid to MMLC's stockholders was less than the aggregate fair values of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, which resulted in a purchase discount (the "purchase discount"). The purchase discount was allocated to the cost of MMLC investments acquired by us on a pro-rata basis based on their relative fair values as of the closing date. Immediately following the Merger with MMLC, we marked the investments to their respective fair values and, as a result, the purchase discount allocated to the cost basis of the investments acquired was immediately recognized as unrealized appreciation on our Consolidated Statement of Operations. The purchase discount allocated to the loan investments acquired will amortize over the life of each respective loan through interest income, with a corresponding adjustment recorded as unrealized appreciation on such loan acquired through its ultimate disposition. The purchase discount allocated to equity investments acquired will not amortize over the life of such investments through interest income and, assuming no subsequent change to the fair value of the equity investments acquired and disposition of such equity investments at fair value, we will recognize a realized gain with a corresponding reversal of the unrealized appreciation on disposition of such equity investments acquired. As a supplement to our financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided, as detailed below, certain non-GAAP financial measures to our operating results that exclude the aforementioned purchase discount and the ongoing amortization thereof, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures include i) Adjusted net investment income per share; ii) Adjusted net investment income after taxes; and iii) Adjusted net realized and unrealized gains (losses). We believe that the adjustment to exclude the full effect of the purchase discount is meaningful because it is a measure that we and investors use to assess our financial condition and results of operations. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are intended to enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. 2) The discussion of the investment portfolio excludes the investment, if any, in a money market fund managed by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had an investment of $1.5 million in the money market fund. 3) The $0.45 per share dividend is payable on January 27, 2025 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2024. 4) Total debt outstanding excludes netting of debt issuance costs of $9.7 million and $11.5 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. 5) The fixed versus floating composition has been calculated as a percentage of performing debt investments measured on a fair value basis, including income producing preferred stock investments and excludes investments, if any, placed on non-accrual. 6) Computed based on the (a) annual actual interest rate or yield earned plus amortization of fees and discounts on the performing debt and other income producing investments as of the reporting date, divided by (b) the total performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual) at amortized cost or fair value, respectively. This calculation excludes exit fees that are receivable upon repayment of the investment. Excludes the purchase discount and amortization related to the Merger. 7) For a particular portfolio company, we calculate the level of contractual indebtedness net of cash ("net debt") owed by the portfolio company and compare that amount to measures of cash flow available to service the net debt. To calculate net debt, we include debt that is both senior and pari passu to the tranche of debt owned by us but exclude debt that is legally and contractually subordinated in ranking to the debt owned by us. We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual rights of repayment of the tranche of debt owned by us relative to other senior and junior creditors of a portfolio company. We typically calculate cash flow available for debt service at a portfolio company by taking net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") for the trailing twelve month period. Weighted average net debt to EBITDA is weighted based on the fair value of our debt investments and excludes investments where net debt to EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. For a particular portfolio company, we also compare that amount of EBITDA to the portfolio company's contractual interest expense ("interest coverage ratio"). We believe this calculation method assists in describing the risk of our portfolio investments, as it takes into consideration contractual interest obligations of the portfolio company. Weighted average interest coverage is weighted based on the fair value of our performing debt investments and excludes investments where interest coverage may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. Median EBITDA is based on our debt investments and excludes investments where net debt-to-EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk, such as cash collateralized loans and investments that are underwritten and covenanted based on recurring revenue. Portfolio company statistics are derived from the financial statements most recently provided to us of each portfolio company as of the reported end date. Statistics of the portfolio companies have not been independently verified by us and may reflect a normalized or adjusted amount. As of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, investments where net debt-to-EBITDA may not be the appropriate measure of credit risk represented 24.9% and 27.8%, respectively, of total debt investments at fair value. 8) The Company's Revolving Credit Facility has debt outstanding denominated in currencies other than U.S. Dollars ("USD"). These balances have been converted to USD using applicable foreign currency exchange rates as of September 30, 2024. As a result, the Revolving Credit Facility's outstanding borrowings and the available debt amounts may not sum to the total debt commitment amount. 9) The ending net debt-to-equity leverage ratio is calculated by using the total borrowings net of cash divided by equity as of September 30, 2024 and excludes unfunded commitments. 10) Amount rounds to less than 0.1%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $3,502,026 and $3,500,119) $ 3,336,893 $ 3,371,910 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $138,303 and $73,672) 105,236 42,419 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $3,640,329 and $3,573,791) $ 3,442,129 $ 3,414,329 Investments in affiliated money market fund (cost of $1,527 and $-) 1,527 - Cash 52,957 52,363 Interest and dividends receivable 32,789 38,534 Deferred financing costs 12,721 14,937 Other assets 3,371 2,656 Total assets $ 3,545,494 $ 3,522,819 Liabilities Debt (net of debt issuance costs of $9,700 and $5,447) $ 1,878,107 $ 1,826,794 Interest and other debt expenses payable 8,186 13,369 Management fees payable 8,855 8,708 Incentive fees payable - 13,041 Distribution payable 52,723 49,304 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 917 726 Secured borrowings 2,473 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,145 9,052 Total liabilities $ 1,959,406 $ 1,920,994 Commitments and contingencies Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) $ - $ - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,161,940 and 109,563,525 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 117 110 Paid-in capital in excess of par 1,940,934 1,826,294 Distributable earnings (loss) (354,963 ) (224,579 ) Total net assets $ 1,586,088 $ 1,601,825 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,545,494 $ 3,522,819 Net asset value per share $ 13.54 $ 14.62

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Investment income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 97,917 $ 109,117 $ 289,185 $ 309,199 Payment-in-kind income 9,961 9,221 34,452 25,673 Dividend income 1 - 1 - Other income 794 809 2,427 2,355 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Dividend income 468 256 1,650 501 Interest income 1,218 590 2,708 1,629 Payment-in-kind income 20 53 85 153 Other income 34 10 65 33 Total investment income $ 110,413 $ 120,056 $ 330,573 $ 339,543 Expenses: Interest and other debt expenses $ 29,298 $ 28,174 $ 86,015 $ 83,213 Incentive fees - 6,237 10,882 36,376 Management fees 8,855 8,870 26,452 26,761 Professional fees 1,335 982 3,651 2,748 Directors' fees 207 204 621 619 Other general and administrative expenses 1,046 1,137 3,143 3,220 Total expenses $ 40,741 $ 45,604 $ 130,764 $ 152,937 Fee waivers $ - $ - $ - $ (1,986 ) Net expenses $ 40,741 $ 45,604 $ 130,764 $ 150,951 Net investment income before taxes $ 69,672 $ 74,452 $ 199,809 $ 188,592 Income tax expense, including excise tax $ 1,490 $ 1,503 $ 3,809 $ 3,155 Net investment income after taxes $ 68,182 $ 72,949 $ 196,000 $ 185,437 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investment transactions: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (83,796 ) $ (5,180 ) $ (131,446 ) $ (44,394 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments - - (2,015) - Foreign currency and other transactions 60 (10 ) 4,504 185 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 56,413 (17,813 ) (34,705 ) 6,578 Non-controlled affiliated investments (352 ) (2,089 ) (1,814 ) (1,912 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (377 ) 232 (191 ) 103 Foreign currency translations and other transactions (2,813 ) 3,568 (4,968 ) (57 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (30,865 ) $ (21,292 ) $ (170,635 ) $ (39,497 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes on realized gain/loss on investments $ (189 ) $ - $ (333 ) $ - (Provision) benefit for taxes on unrealized appreciation/depreciation on investments $ (47 ) $ (62 ) $ 288 $ (618 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations $ 37,081 $ 51,595 $ 25,320 $ 145,322 Weighted average shares outstanding 116,942,390 109,535,156 113,805,819 107,881,454 Basic and diluted net investment income per share $ 0.58 $ 0.67 $ 1.72 $ 1.72 Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.32 $ 0.47 $ 0.22 $ 1.35

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. GSBD was formed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") to invest primarily in middle-market companies in the United States, and is externally managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldman Sachs. GSBD seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. For more information, visit www.goldmansachsbdc.com. Information on the website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is provided merely for convenience.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "estimate," "intend," "continue," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning our business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent the Company's belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ, possibly materially from our expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors we identify in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is not possible for us to predict or identify all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

