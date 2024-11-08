NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) ("Ziff Davis" or "the Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our third quarter results," said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. "We are seeing improvements in the businesses that we currently own, as well as opportunities to leverage our strong balance sheet and free cash flows to acquire businesses that we would like to own."

THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Q3 2024 quarterly revenues increased 3.7% to $353.6 million compared to $341.0 million for Q3 2023.

Loss from operations increased to $29.3 million compared to $13.3 million for Q3 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2023.

Net loss (1) increased to $48.6 million compared to $31.0 million for Q3 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2023.

Net loss per diluted share (1) increased to $1.11 in Q3 2024 compared to $0.67 for Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter increased 9.6% to $124.7 million compared to $113.7 million for Q3 2023.

Adjusted net income (2) increased 4.3% to $72.1 million compared to $69.1 million for Q3 2023.

Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or "Adjusted diluted EPS") for the quarter increased 9.3% to $1.64 compared to $1.50 for Q3 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $106.0 million in Q3 2024 compared to $72.8 million in Q3 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $80.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2023.

Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $538.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $96.1 million primarily related to share repurchases and $154.9 million for current and prior year acquisitions.

The following table reflects results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).

(Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, % Change Nine months ended

September 30, % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Digital Media $283.6 $267.9 5.8% $774.4 $754.9 2.6% Cybersecurity and Martech $70.0 $73.1 (4.1)% $214.5 $219.2 (2.2)% Total revenues (3) $353.6 $341.0 3.7% $988.9 $974.1 1.5% (Loss) income from operations $(29.3) $(13.3) (120.0)% $35.1 $51.9 (32.3)% Operating (loss) income margin (8.3)% (3.9)% (4.4)% 3.6% 5.3% (1.7)% Net loss (1) $(48.6) $(31.0) 56.8% $(1.0) $(21.9) (95.3)% Net loss per diluted share (1) $(1.11) $(0.67) 65.7% $(0.02) $(0.47) (95.7)% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $124.7 $113.7 9.6% $321.7 $314.7 2.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 35.3% 33.3% 2.0% 32.5% 32.3% 0.2% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $72.1 $69.1 4.3% $184.3 $180.4 2.2% Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.64 $1.50 9.3% $4.08 $3.86 5.7% Net cash provided by operating activities $106.0 $72.8 45.5% $232.1 $227.8 1.9% Free cash flow (2) $80.1 $45.6 75.8% $152.6 $145.4 5.0%

Notes:

(1) GAAP effective tax rates were approximately (34.9)% and (20.7)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 149.0% and (1,040.8)% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 24.3% and 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 23.9% and 23.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" further in this release. (3) The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.

ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE

The Company reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows (in millions, except per share data):

2024 Range of Estimates Low High Revenue $ 1,411.0 $ 1,471.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 500.0 $ 521.0 Adjusted diluted EPS* $ 6.43 $ 6.77

___________________

* Adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2024 will be between 23.25% and 25.25%.

A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due, primarily, to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of non-operating matters that may arise in the future.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 386,122 $ 737,612 Short-term investments - 27,109 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,352 and $6,871, respectively 470,550 337,703 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,345 88,570 Total current assets 951,017 1,190,994 Long-term investments 152,817 140,906 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $348,322 and $327,015, respectively 197,482 188,169 Intangible assets, net 470,774 325,406 Goodwill 1,572,854 1,546,065 Deferred income taxes 8,622 8,731 Other assets 65,879 70,751 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,419,445 $ 3,471,022 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 371,498 $ 123,256 Accrued employee related costs 33,829 50,068 Other accrued liabilities 36,557 43,612 Income taxes payable, current 10,470 14,458 Deferred revenue, current 204,029 184,549 Other current liabilities 11,011 15,890 Total current liabilities 667,394 431,833 Long-term debt 863,741 1,001,312 Deferred income taxes 53,577 45,503 Income taxes payable, noncurrent - 8,486 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 7,513 8,169 Other long-term liabilities 74,908 82,721 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,667,133 1,578,024 Common stock 427 461 Additional paid-in capital 480,271 472,201 Retained earnings 1,335,083 1,491,956 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (63,469 ) (71,620 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,752,312 1,892,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,419,445 $ 3,471,022

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 353,580 $ 340,985 $ 988,865 $ 974,143 Operating costs and expenses: Direct costs 53,243 55,526 152,900 148,677 Sales and marketing 127,418 125,062 369,184 360,916 Research, development, and engineering 15,255 17,597 49,824 53,328 General, administrative, and other related costs 101,695 99,269 296,558 302,481 Goodwill impairment on business 85,273 56,850 85,273 56,850 Total operating costs and expenses 382,884 354,304 953,739 922,252 (Loss) income from operations (29,304 ) (13,319 ) 35,126 51,891 Interest expense, net (4,024 ) (2,817 ) (7,597 ) (17,780 ) Loss on sale of businesses - - (3,780 ) - Loss on investments, net - (6,019 ) (7,654 ) (29,203 ) Other (loss) income, net (2,633 ) (3,571 ) 2,530 (5,982 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense and (loss) income from equity method investment (35,961 ) (25,726 ) 18,625 (1,074 ) Income tax expense (12,539 ) (5,335 ) (27,760 ) (11,180 ) (Loss) income from equity method investment, net of tax (77 ) 90 8,095 (9,665 ) Net loss $ (48,577 ) $ (30,971 ) $ (1,040 ) $ (21,919 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (1.11 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (1.11 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,924,158 46,062,097 45,088,272 46,612,660 Diluted 43,924,158 46,062,097 45,088,272 46,612,660

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,040 ) $ (21,919 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 151,945 167,333 Non-cash operating lease costs 8,392 7,248 Share-based compensation 30,633 24,393 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable 2,289 2,296 Deferred income taxes (14,575 ) (25,658 ) Loss on sale of businesses 3,780 - Goodwill impairment on business 85,273 56,850 (Income) loss from equity method investments, net (8,095 ) 9,665 Loss on investments, net 7,654 29,203 Other 2,390 5,113 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 46,576 11,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,152 ) (10,059 ) Other assets (2,794 ) (7,961 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable (66,313 ) 1,955 Deferred revenue 9,269 (6,820 ) Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (15,150 ) (14,839 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 232,082 227,843 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (79,476 ) (82,476 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (211,526 ) (9,492 ) Purchases of equity method investment - (11,790 ) Proceeds from sale of equity investments 19,455 3,174 Proceeds on sale of business, net of cash divested 7,860 - Other (884 ) (4,154 ) Net cash used in investing activities (264,571 ) (104,738 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt (134,989 ) - Repurchase of common stock (183,981 ) (107,341 ) Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 4,525 4,725 Deferred payments for acquisitions (7,442 ) (14,141 ) Other (1,209 ) (53 ) Net cash used in financing activities (323,096 ) (116,810 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,095 1,536 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (351,490 ) 7,831 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 737,612 652,793 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 386,122 $ 660,624

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (2) certain measures are used to determine the amount of annual incentive compensation paid to our named executive officers, and (3) they are used by the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. We believe that excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company's financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including, but not limited to:

Interest expense, net. Interest expense is generated primarily from interest due on outstanding debt, partially offset by interest income generated from the interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and investments;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Other (income) loss, net. This income or expense relates to other non-operating items and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

Income tax (benefit) expense. This benefit or expense depends on the pre-tax loss or income of the Company, statutory tax rates, tax regulations, and different tax rates in various jurisdictions in which the Company operates and which the Company does not have the control over;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash expense as it relates primarily to our investment in OCV Fund I, LP (the "Fund"). We believe that gain or loss resulting from our equity method investment does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Depreciation and amortization. This is a non-cash expense at it relates to use and associated reduction in value of certain assets including equipment, fixtures, and certain capitalized internal-used software and website development costs, and identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses;

Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various share-based incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;

Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs, and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired right-of-use ("ROU") assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and

Goodwill impairment on business. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total revenues.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:

Interest, net. This reflects the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with the 1.75% Convertible Notes in each period presented, offset in part by a certain interest income earned by the Company. These net expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this gain or loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;

(Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

(Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash income or expense as it relates primarily to our investment in the OCV Fund. We believe that gains or losses resulting from our equity method investment do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Amortization. Includes the amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired. This is a non-cash expense as it primarily relates to identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses. We believe that acquired intangible assets represent cost incurred by the acquiree to build value prior to the acquisition and the amortization of this cost does not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;

Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs, and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;

Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired ROU assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and

Goodwill impairment on business. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding excluding the effect of convertible debt dilution.

Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus changes in contingent consideration (if any).

Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based upon the GAAP effective tax rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to non-GAAP adjustments to Net income (loss), generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate of each adjustment.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (48,577 ) $ (30,971 ) $ (1,040 ) $ (21,919 ) Interest expense, net 4,024 2,817 7,597 17,780 Loss on sale of businesses - - 3,780 - Loss on investments, net - 6,019 7,654 29,203 Other loss (income), net 2,633 3,571 (2,530 ) 5,982 Income tax expense 12,539 5,335 27,760 11,180 Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 77 (90 ) (8,095 ) 8,165 Depreciation and amortization 51,351 55,854 151,945 167,333 Share-based compensation 10,161 6,774 30,633 24,393 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 6,705 4,457 16,808 11,351 Disposal related costs (22 ) 1,633 551 1,842 Lease asset impairments and other charges 527 1,485 1,370 2,583 Goodwill impairment on business 85,273 56,850 85,273 56,850 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,691 $ 113,734 $ 321,706 $ 314,743

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth Revenues and a reconciliation of (Loss) income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Three months ended September 30, 2024 Digital

Media Cybersecurity

and Martech Corporate Total Revenues $ 283,554 $ 70,026 $ - $ 353,580 (Loss) income from operations $ (24,750 ) $ 14,889 $ (19,443 ) $ (29,304 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,339 7,979 33 51,351 Share-based compensation 3,408 1,178 5,575 10,161 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 3,753 476 2,476 6,705 Disposal related costs (390 ) - 368 (22 ) Lease asset impairments and other charges 429 98 - 527 Goodwill impairment on a business 85,273 - - 85,273 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,062 $ 24,620 $ (10,991 ) $ 124,691

Three months ended September 30, 2023 Digital

Media Cybersecurity

and Martech Corporate Total Revenues $ 267,934 $ 73,051 $ - $ 340,985 (Loss) income from operations $ (12,922 ) $ 12,527 $ (12,924 ) $ (13,319 ) Depreciation and amortization 44,907 10,941 6 55,854 Share-based compensation 2,579 399 3,796 6,774 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 4,138 263 56 4,457 Disposal related costs 452 203 978 1,633 Lease asset impairments and other charges 1,379 106 - 1,485 Goodwill impairment on a business 56,850 - - 56,850 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,383 $ 24,439 $ (8,088 ) $ 113,734

____________

Figures above are net of intercompany costs and revenues.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) The following table set forth a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net income with adjustments presented on after-tax basis: Three months ended September 30, 2024 Per diluted

share* 2023 Per diluted

share* Net loss $ (48,577 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (30,971 ) $ (0.67 ) Interest, net 60 - 336 0.01 (Gain) loss on sale of business (9 ) - 3,433 0.07 Loss on investments, net - - 4,465 0.10 Loss (income) from equity method investments, net 77 - (90 ) - Amortization 20,748 0.47 25,070 0.55 Share-based compensation 8,628 0.20 6,813 0.15 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 5,455 0.13 1,334 0.03 Disposal related costs 25 - 1,144 0.02 Lease asset impairments and other charges 381 0.01 689 0.01 Goodwill impairment on business 85,273 1.94 56,850 1.23 Adjusted net income $ 72,061 $ 1.64 $ 69,073 $ 1.50 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 Per diluted

share* 2023 Per diluted

share* Net loss $ (1,040 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (21,919 ) $ (0.47 ) Interest, net 72 - 5,901 0.13 Loss on sale of business 103 - 3,521 0.08 Loss on investments, net 7,077 0.15 21,878 0.46 (Income) loss from equity method investments, net (8,095 ) (0.18 ) 8,540 0.18 Amortization 62,012 1.38 75,488 1.62 Share-based compensation 25,835 0.57 20,811 0.44 Acquisition, integration, and other costs 11,540 0.26 6,487 0.14 Disposal related costs 457 0.01 1,300 0.03 Lease asset impairments and other charges 1,038 0.02 1,519 0.03 Goodwill impairment on business 85,273 1.89 56,850 1.22 Adjusted net income $ 184,272 $ 4.08 $ 180,376 $ 3.86

_____________________

* The reconciliation of Net income (loss) per diluted share to Adjusted net income per diluted share may not foot since each is calculated independently.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following are the adjustments to certain statement of operations items used to derive Adjusted net income, which we believe provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects of the Company. Three months ended September 30, 2024 GAAP

amount Adjustments Adjusted

non-GAAP

amount Interest, net (Gain) loss on

sale of

business (Gain) loss on

investments,

net (Income) loss

from equity

method investments, net Amortization Share-based

compensation Acquisition,

integration, and

other costs Disposal

related

costs Lease asset

impairments and

other charges Goodwill

impairment

on business Direct costs $ (53,243 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 59 $ 68 $ 64 $ - $ - $ - $ (53,052 ) Sales and marketing $ (127,418 ) - - - - - 1,014 3,216 - - - $ (123,188 ) Research, development, and engineering $ (15,255 ) - - - - - 769 1,096 - - - $ (13,390 ) General, administrative, and other related costs $ (101,695 ) - - - - 28,444 8,310 2,329 (22 ) 527 - $ (62,107 ) Goodwill impairment on business $ (85,273 ) - - - - - - - - - 85,273 $ - Interest expense, net $ (4,024 ) 80 - - - - - - - - - $ (3,944 ) Other loss, net $ (2,633 ) - (13 ) - - - - - - - - $ (2,646 ) Income tax expense (1) $ (12,539 ) (20 ) 4 - - (7,755 ) (1,533 ) (1,250 ) 47 (146 ) - $ (23,192 ) Loss from equity method investment, net $ (77 ) - - - 77 - - - - - - $ - Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 60 $ (9 ) $ - $ 77 $ 20,748 $ 8,628 $ 5,455 $ 25 $ 381 $ 85,273

(1) Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 24.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $23,192 and the denominator is $95,253, which equals adjusted net income of $72,061 plus adjusted income tax expense.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Three months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP

amount Adjustments Adjusted

non-GAAP

amount Interest, net (Gain) loss on

sale of

business (Gain) loss on

investments,

net (Income) loss

from equity

method investments, net Amortization Share-based

compensation Acquisition,

integration, and

other costs Disposal

related

costs Lease asset

impairments and

other charges Goodwill

impairment

on business Direct costs $ (55,526 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 158 $ 76 $ 5 $ - $ - $ - $ (55,287 ) Sales and marketing $ (125,062 ) - - - - - 323 1,056 4 - - $ (123,679 ) Research, development, and engineering $ (17,597 ) - - - - - 840 227 3 - - $ (16,527 ) General, administrative, and other related costs $ (99,269 ) - - - - 32,986 5,535 3,169 1,626 1,485 - $ (54,468 ) Goodwill impairment on business $ (56,850 ) - - - - - - - - - 56,850 $ - Interest expense, net $ (2,817 ) 388 (538 ) - - - - - - - - $ (2,967 ) Loss on investments, net $ (6,019 ) - - 6,019 - - - - - - - $ - Other (loss) income, net $ (3,571 ) - 5,115 - - - - - - - $ 1,544 Income tax expense (1) $ (5,335 ) (52 ) (1,144 ) (1,554 ) - (8,074 ) 39 (3,123 ) (489 ) (796 ) - $ (20,528 ) Income from equity method investment, net $ 90 - - - (90 ) - - - - - - $ - Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 336 $ 3,433 $ 4,465 $ (90 ) $ 25,070 $ 6,813 $ 1,334 $ 1,144 $ 689 $ 56,850

(1) Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $20,528 and the denominator is $89,601, which equals adjusted net income of $69,073 plus adjusted income tax expense.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 GAAP

amount Adjustments Adjusted

non-GAAP

amount Interest, net (Gain) loss on

sale of

business (Gain) loss on

investments,

net (Income) loss

from equity

method investments, net Amortization Share-based

compensation Acquisition,

integration, and

other costs Disposal

related

costs Lease asset

impairments and

other charges Goodwill

impairment

on business Direct costs $ (152,900 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 246 $ 191 $ 335 $ - $ - $ - $ (152,128 ) Sales and marketing $ (369,184 ) - - - - - 2,865 5,706 - - - $ (360,613 ) Research, development, and engineering $ (49,824 ) - - - - - 2,930 2,590 40 - - $ (44,264 ) General, administrative, and other related costs $ (296,558 ) - - - - 82,537 24,647 8,177 511 1,370 - $ (179,316 ) Goodwill impairment on business $ (85,273 ) - - - - - - - - - 85,273 $ - Interest expense, net $ (7,597 ) 96 - - - - - - - - - $ (7,501 ) Loss on sale of business $ (3,780 ) - 3,780 - - - - - - - - $ - Loss on investments, net $ (7,654 ) - - 7,654 - - - - - - - $ - Other income (loss), net $ 2,530 - (4,903 ) - - - - (537 ) - - - $ (2,910 ) Income tax expense $ (27,760 ) (24 ) 1,226 (577 ) - (20,771 ) (4,798 ) (4,731 ) (94 ) (332 ) - $ (57,861 ) Income from equity method investment, net $ 8,095 - - - (8,095 ) - - - - - - $ - Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 72 $ 103 $ 7,077 $ (8,095 ) $ 62,012 $ 25,835 $ 11,540 $ 457 $ 1,038 $ 85,273

(1) Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $57,861 and the denominator is $242,133, which equals adjusted net income of $184,272 plus adjusted income tax expense.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Nine months ended September 30, 2023 GAAP

amount Adjustments Adjusted

non-GAAP

amount Interest,

net (Gain) loss on

sale of

business (Gain) loss on

investments,

net (Income) loss

from equity

method investments, net Amortization Share-based

compensation Acquisition,

integration, and

other costs Disposal

related

costs Lease asset

impairments and

other charges Goodwill

impairment

on business Direct costs $ (148,677 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 543 $ 246 $ 191 $ - $ - $ - $ (147,697 ) Sales and marketing $ (360,916 ) - - - - - 2,285 3,128 4 - - $ (355,499 ) Research, development, and engineering $ (53,328 ) - - - - - 2,581 535 3 - - $ (50,209 ) General, administrative, and other related costs $ (302,481 ) - - - (1,500 ) 100,037 19,281 7,497 1,835 2,583 - $ (172,748 ) Goodwill impairment on business $ (56,850 ) - - - - - - - - - 56,850 $ - Interest expense, net $ (17,780 ) 7,808 (538 ) - - - - - - - - $ (10,510 ) Loss on investments, net $ (29,203 ) - - 29,203 - - - - - - - $ - Other loss, net $ (5,982 ) - 5,233 - - - - - - - - $ (749 ) Income tax expense $ (11,180 ) (1,907 ) (1,174 ) (7,325 ) 375 (25,092 ) (3,582 ) (4,864 ) (542 ) (1,064 ) - $ (56,355 ) Loss from equity method investment, net $ (9,665 ) - - - 9,665 - - - - - - $ - Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 5,901 $ 3,521 $ 21,878 $ 8,540 $ 75,488 $ 20,811 $ 6,487 $ 1,300 $ 1,519 $ 56,850

(1) Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $56,355 and the denominator is $236,731, which equals adjusted net income of $180,376 plus adjusted income tax expense.

ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow: 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net cash provided by operating activities $ 75,558 $ 50,564 $ 105,960 $ - $ 232,082 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (28,129 ) (25,504 ) (25,843 ) - (79,476 ) Free cash flow $ 47,429 $ 25,060 $ 80,117 $ - $ 152,606

2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net cash provided by operating activities $ 115,307 $ 39,728 $ 72,808 $ 92,119 $ 319,962 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (30,017 ) (25,233 ) (27,226 ) (26,253 ) (108,729 ) Free cash flow $ 85,290 $ 14,495 $ 45,582 $ 65,866 $ 211,233

