Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) ("Ziff Davis" or "the Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
"We are very pleased with our third quarter results," said Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Ziff Davis. "We are seeing improvements in the businesses that we currently own, as well as opportunities to leverage our strong balance sheet and free cash flows to acquire businesses that we would like to own."
THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS
- Q3 2024 quarterly revenues increased 3.7% to $353.6 million compared to $341.0 million for Q3 2023.
- Loss from operations increased to $29.3 million compared to $13.3 million for Q3 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2023.
- Net loss (1) increased to $48.6 million compared to $31.0 million for Q3 2023. This includes a $85.3 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2024 compared to a $56.9 million goodwill impairment recognized in Q3 2023.
- Net loss per diluted share (1) increased to $1.11 in Q3 2024 compared to $0.67 for Q3 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the quarter increased 9.6% to $124.7 million compared to $113.7 million for Q3 2023.
- Adjusted net income (2) increased 4.3% to $72.1 million compared to $69.1 million for Q3 2023.
- Adjusted net income per diluted share (1)(2) (or "Adjusted diluted EPS") for the quarter increased 9.3% to $1.64 compared to $1.50 for Q3 2023.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $106.0 million in Q3 2024 compared to $72.8 million in Q3 2023. Free cash flow (2) was $80.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2023.
- Ziff Davis ended the quarter with approximately $538.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments after deploying approximately $96.1 million primarily related to share repurchases and $154.9 million for current and prior year acquisitions.
The following table reflects results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (in millions, except per share amounts).
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
% Change
Nine months ended
% Change
2024
2023
2024
2023
Revenues
Digital Media
$283.6
$267.9
5.8%
$774.4
$754.9
2.6%
Cybersecurity and Martech
$70.0
$73.1
(4.1)%
$214.5
$219.2
(2.2)%
Total revenues (3)
$353.6
$341.0
3.7%
$988.9
$974.1
1.5%
(Loss) income from operations
$(29.3)
$(13.3)
(120.0)%
$35.1
$51.9
(32.3)%
Operating (loss) income margin
(8.3)%
(3.9)%
(4.4)%
3.6%
5.3%
(1.7)%
Net loss (1)
$(48.6)
$(31.0)
56.8%
$(1.0)
$(21.9)
(95.3)%
Net loss per diluted share (1)
$(1.11)
$(0.67)
65.7%
$(0.02)
$(0.47)
(95.7)%
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$124.7
$113.7
9.6%
$321.7
$314.7
2.2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
35.3%
33.3%
2.0%
32.5%
32.3%
0.2%
Adjusted net income (1)(2)
$72.1
$69.1
4.3%
$184.3
$180.4
2.2%
Adjusted diluted EPS (1)(2)
$1.64
$1.50
9.3%
$4.08
$3.86
5.7%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$106.0
$72.8
45.5%
$232.1
$227.8
1.9%
Free cash flow (2)
$80.1
$45.6
75.8%
$152.6
$145.4
5.0%
Notes:
(1)
GAAP effective tax rates were approximately (34.9)% and (20.7)% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 149.0% and (1,040.8)% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted effective tax rates were approximately 24.3% and 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 23.9% and 23.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
(2)
For definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures refer to section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" further in this release.
(3)
The revenues associated with each of the businesses may not foot precisely since each is presented independently.
ZIFF DAVIS GUIDANCE
The Company reaffirms its guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows (in millions, except per share data):
2024 Range of Estimates
Low
High
Revenue
$
1,411.0
$
1,471.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$
500.0
$
521.0
Adjusted diluted EPS*
$
6.43
$
6.77
___________________
* Adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the Adjusted effective tax rate for 2024 will be between 23.25% and 25.25%.
A reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted EPS to the corresponding GAAP financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort due, primarily, to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of non-operating matters that may arise in the future.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health and wellness, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
386,122
$
737,612
Short-term investments
-
27,109
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $7,352 and $6,871, respectively
470,550
337,703
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
94,345
88,570
Total current assets
951,017
1,190,994
Long-term investments
152,817
140,906
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $348,322 and $327,015, respectively
197,482
188,169
Intangible assets, net
470,774
325,406
Goodwill
1,572,854
1,546,065
Deferred income taxes
8,622
8,731
Other assets
65,879
70,751
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,419,445
$
3,471,022
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable
$
371,498
$
123,256
Accrued employee related costs
33,829
50,068
Other accrued liabilities
36,557
43,612
Income taxes payable, current
10,470
14,458
Deferred revenue, current
204,029
184,549
Other current liabilities
11,011
15,890
Total current liabilities
667,394
431,833
Long-term debt
863,741
1,001,312
Deferred income taxes
53,577
45,503
Income taxes payable, noncurrent
-
8,486
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
7,513
8,169
Other long-term liabilities
74,908
82,721
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,667,133
1,578,024
Common stock
427
461
Additional paid-in capital
480,271
472,201
Retained earnings
1,335,083
1,491,956
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(63,469
)
(71,620
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,752,312
1,892,998
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
3,419,445
$
3,471,022
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total revenues
$
353,580
$
340,985
$
988,865
$
974,143
Operating costs and expenses:
Direct costs
53,243
55,526
152,900
148,677
Sales and marketing
127,418
125,062
369,184
360,916
Research, development, and engineering
15,255
17,597
49,824
53,328
General, administrative, and other related costs
101,695
99,269
296,558
302,481
Goodwill impairment on business
85,273
56,850
85,273
56,850
Total operating costs and expenses
382,884
354,304
953,739
922,252
(Loss) income from operations
(29,304
)
(13,319
)
35,126
51,891
Interest expense, net
(4,024
)
(2,817
)
(7,597
)
(17,780
)
Loss on sale of businesses
-
-
(3,780
)
-
Loss on investments, net
-
(6,019
)
(7,654
)
(29,203
)
Other (loss) income, net
(2,633
)
(3,571
)
2,530
(5,982
)
(Loss) income before income tax expense and (loss) income from equity method investment
(35,961
)
(25,726
)
18,625
(1,074
)
Income tax expense
(12,539
)
(5,335
)
(27,760
)
(11,180
)
(Loss) income from equity method investment, net of tax
(77
)
90
8,095
(9,665
)
Net loss
$
(48,577
)
$
(30,971
)
$
(1,040
)
$
(21,919
)
Net loss per common share:
Basic
$
(1.11
)
$
(0.67
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.47
)
Diluted
$
(1.11
)
$
(0.67
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.47
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
43,924,158
46,062,097
45,088,272
46,612,660
Diluted
43,924,158
46,062,097
45,088,272
46,612,660
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,040
)
$
(21,919
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
151,945
167,333
Non-cash operating lease costs
8,392
7,248
Share-based compensation
30,633
24,393
Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable
2,289
2,296
Deferred income taxes
(14,575
)
(25,658
)
Loss on sale of businesses
3,780
-
Goodwill impairment on business
85,273
56,850
(Income) loss from equity method investments, net
(8,095
)
9,665
Loss on investments, net
7,654
29,203
Other
2,390
5,113
Decrease (increase) in:
Accounts receivable
46,576
11,043
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8,152
)
(10,059
)
Other assets
(2,794
)
(7,961
)
Increase (decrease) in:
Accounts payable
(66,313
)
1,955
Deferred revenue
9,269
(6,820
)
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
(15,150
)
(14,839
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
232,082
227,843
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(79,476
)
(82,476
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received
(211,526
)
(9,492
)
Purchases of equity method investment
-
(11,790
)
Proceeds from sale of equity investments
19,455
3,174
Proceeds on sale of business, net of cash divested
7,860
-
Other
(884
)
(4,154
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(264,571
)
(104,738
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of debt
(134,989
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(183,981
)
(107,341
)
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
4,525
4,725
Deferred payments for acquisitions
(7,442
)
(14,141
)
Other
(1,209
)
(53
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(323,096
)
(116,810
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
4,095
1,536
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(351,490
)
7,831
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
737,612
652,793
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
386,122
$
660,624
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, Free cash flow, and Adjusted effective tax rate (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results or, in certain cases, may be non-cash in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (2) certain measures are used to determine the amount of annual incentive compensation paid to our named executive officers, and (3) they are used by the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP, and our use of these terms may vary from that of other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the certain items listed below. We believe that excluding these items from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which exclude similar items. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that they allow for greater transparency of certain line items in the Company's financial statements.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain items including, but not limited to:
- Interest expense, net. Interest expense is generated primarily from interest due on outstanding debt, partially offset by interest income generated from the interest earned on cash, cash equivalents, and investments;
- (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this (gain) loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Other (income) loss, net. This income or expense relates to other non-operating items and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- Income tax (benefit) expense. This benefit or expense depends on the pre-tax loss or income of the Company, statutory tax rates, tax regulations, and different tax rates in various jurisdictions in which the Company operates and which the Company does not have the control over;
- (Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash expense as it relates primarily to our investment in OCV Fund I, LP (the "Fund"). We believe that gain or loss resulting from our equity method investment does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Depreciation and amortization. This is a non-cash expense at it relates to use and associated reduction in value of certain assets including equipment, fixtures, and certain capitalized internal-used software and website development costs, and identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses;
- Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various share-based incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;
- Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs, and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired right-of-use ("ROU") assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and
- Goodwill impairment on business. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Total revenues.
Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as Net income (loss) with adjustments to reflect the addition or elimination of certain statement of operations items including, but not limited to:
- Interest, net. This reflects the difference between the imputed and coupon interest expense associated with the 4.625% Senior Notes and a charge that the Company determined to be penalty interest associated with the 1.75% Convertible Notes in each period presented, offset in part by a certain interest income earned by the Company. These net expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment, net. This is a non-cash expense that relates to extinguishments of long-term debt obligations. We believe this gain or loss does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on sale of business. This gain or loss relates to the sales of businesses and does not represent recurring core business operating results of the Company;
- (Gain) loss on investments, net. This item includes realized gains and losses, unrealized gains and losses, and impairment charges on debt and equity investments. The amount of gain or loss depends on the share price for investments with readily determinable fair value and on observable price changes for investments without a readily determinable fair value, and does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- (Income) loss from equity method investments, net. This is a non-cash income or expense as it relates primarily to our investment in the OCV Fund. We believe that gains or losses resulting from our equity method investment do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Amortization. Includes the amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired. This is a non-cash expense as it primarily relates to identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired businesses. We believe that acquired intangible assets represent cost incurred by the acquiree to build value prior to the acquisition and the amortization of this cost does not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Share-based compensation. This is a non-cash expense as it relates to awards granted under the various incentive plans of the Company. We view the economic cost of share-based awards to be the dilution to our share base;
- Acquisition, integration, and other costs. Includes adjustments to contingent consideration, lease terminations, retention bonuses, other acquisition-specific items, and other costs, such as severance, third-party debt modification costs, and legal settlements. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Disposal related costs. These are expenses associated with the disposal of certain businesses that do not represent core business operating results of the Company;
- Lease asset impairments and other charges. These expenses are incurred in connection with impaired ROU assets of the Company. Associated expenses are comprised of insurance, utility, and other charges related to assets that are no longer in use, and partially offset by the sublease income earned. These expenses do not represent core business operating results of the Company; and
- Goodwill impairment on business. This is a non-cash expense that is recorded when the carrying value of the reporting unit exceeds its fair value and does not represent core business operating results of the Company.
Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding excluding the effect of convertible debt dilution.
Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus changes in contingent consideration (if any).
Adjusted effective tax rate is calculated based upon the GAAP effective tax rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to non-GAAP adjustments to Net income (loss), generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate of each adjustment.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net loss
$
(48,577
)
$
(30,971
)
$
(1,040
)
$
(21,919
)
Interest expense, net
4,024
2,817
7,597
17,780
Loss on sale of businesses
-
-
3,780
-
Loss on investments, net
-
6,019
7,654
29,203
Other loss (income), net
2,633
3,571
(2,530
)
5,982
Income tax expense
12,539
5,335
27,760
11,180
Loss (income) from equity method investments, net
77
(90
)
(8,095
)
8,165
Depreciation and amortization
51,351
55,854
151,945
167,333
Share-based compensation
10,161
6,774
30,633
24,393
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
6,705
4,457
16,808
11,351
Disposal related costs
(22
)
1,633
551
1,842
Lease asset impairments and other charges
527
1,485
1,370
2,583
Goodwill impairment on business
85,273
56,850
85,273
56,850
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,691
$
113,734
$
321,706
$
314,743
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
The following table sets forth Revenues and a reconciliation of (Loss) income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA by segment:
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Digital
Cybersecurity
Corporate
Total
Revenues
$
283,554
$
70,026
$
-
$
353,580
(Loss) income from operations
$
(24,750
)
$
14,889
$
(19,443
)
$
(29,304
)
Depreciation and amortization
43,339
7,979
33
51,351
Share-based compensation
3,408
1,178
5,575
10,161
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
3,753
476
2,476
6,705
Disposal related costs
(390
)
-
368
(22
)
Lease asset impairments and other charges
429
98
-
527
Goodwill impairment on a business
85,273
-
-
85,273
Adjusted EBITDA
$
111,062
$
24,620
$
(10,991
)
$
124,691
Three months ended September 30, 2023
Digital
Cybersecurity
Corporate
Total
Revenues
$
267,934
$
73,051
$
-
$
340,985
(Loss) income from operations
$
(12,922
)
$
12,527
$
(12,924
)
$
(13,319
)
Depreciation and amortization
44,907
10,941
6
55,854
Share-based compensation
2,579
399
3,796
6,774
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
4,138
263
56
4,457
Disposal related costs
452
203
978
1,633
Lease asset impairments and other charges
1,379
106
-
1,485
Goodwill impairment on a business
56,850
-
-
56,850
Adjusted EBITDA
$
97,383
$
24,439
$
(8,088
)
$
113,734
____________
Figures above are net of intercompany costs and revenues.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
The following table set forth a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted net income with adjustments presented on after-tax basis:
Three months ended September 30,
2024
Per diluted
2023
Per diluted
Net loss
$
(48,577
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(30,971
)
$
(0.67
)
Interest, net
60
-
336
0.01
(Gain) loss on sale of business
(9
)
-
3,433
0.07
Loss on investments, net
-
-
4,465
0.10
Loss (income) from equity method investments, net
77
-
(90
)
-
Amortization
20,748
0.47
25,070
0.55
Share-based compensation
8,628
0.20
6,813
0.15
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
5,455
0.13
1,334
0.03
Disposal related costs
25
-
1,144
0.02
Lease asset impairments and other charges
381
0.01
689
0.01
Goodwill impairment on business
85,273
1.94
56,850
1.23
Adjusted net income
$
72,061
$
1.64
$
69,073
$
1.50
Nine months ended September 30,
2024
Per diluted
2023
Per diluted
Net loss
$
(1,040
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(21,919
)
$
(0.47
)
Interest, net
72
-
5,901
0.13
Loss on sale of business
103
-
3,521
0.08
Loss on investments, net
7,077
0.15
21,878
0.46
(Income) loss from equity method investments, net
(8,095
)
(0.18
)
8,540
0.18
Amortization
62,012
1.38
75,488
1.62
Share-based compensation
25,835
0.57
20,811
0.44
Acquisition, integration, and other costs
11,540
0.26
6,487
0.14
Disposal related costs
457
0.01
1,300
0.03
Lease asset impairments and other charges
1,038
0.02
1,519
0.03
Goodwill impairment on business
85,273
1.89
56,850
1.22
Adjusted net income
$
184,272
$
4.08
$
180,376
$
3.86
_____________________
* The reconciliation of Net income (loss) per diluted share to Adjusted net income per diluted share may not foot since each is calculated independently.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
The following are the adjustments to certain statement of operations items used to derive Adjusted net income, which we believe provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects of the Company.
Three months ended September 30, 2024
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Interest, net
(Gain) loss on
(Gain) loss on
(Income) loss
Amortization
Share-based
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Goodwill
Direct costs
$
(53,243
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
59
$
68
$
64
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(53,052
)
Sales and marketing
$
(127,418
)
-
-
-
-
-
1,014
3,216
-
-
-
$
(123,188
)
Research, development, and engineering
$
(15,255
)
-
-
-
-
-
769
1,096
-
-
-
$
(13,390
)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$
(101,695
)
-
-
-
-
28,444
8,310
2,329
(22
)
527
-
$
(62,107
)
Goodwill impairment on business
$
(85,273
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85,273
$
-
Interest expense, net
$
(4,024
)
80
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(3,944
)
Other loss, net
$
(2,633
)
-
(13
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(2,646
)
Income tax expense (1)
$
(12,539
)
(20
)
4
-
-
(7,755
)
(1,533
)
(1,250
)
47
(146
)
-
$
(23,192
)
Loss from equity method investment, net
$
(77
)
-
-
-
77
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
60
$
(9
)
$
-
$
77
$
20,748
$
8,628
$
5,455
$
25
$
381
$
85,273
(1)
|Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 24.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $23,192 and the denominator is $95,253, which equals adjusted net income of $72,061 plus adjusted income tax expense.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Three months ended September 30, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Interest, net
(Gain) loss on
(Gain) loss on
(Income) loss
Amortization
Share-based
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Goodwill
Direct costs
$
(55,526
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
158
$
76
$
5
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(55,287
)
Sales and marketing
$
(125,062
)
-
-
-
-
-
323
1,056
4
-
-
$
(123,679
)
Research, development, and engineering
$
(17,597
)
-
-
-
-
-
840
227
3
-
-
$
(16,527
)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$
(99,269
)
-
-
-
-
32,986
5,535
3,169
1,626
1,485
-
$
(54,468
)
Goodwill impairment on business
$
(56,850
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,850
$
-
Interest expense, net
$
(2,817
)
388
(538
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(2,967
)
Loss on investments, net
$
(6,019
)
-
-
6,019
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Other (loss) income, net
$
(3,571
)
-
5,115
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
1,544
Income tax expense (1)
$
(5,335
)
(52
)
(1,144
)
(1,554
)
-
(8,074
)
39
(3,123
)
(489
)
(796
)
-
$
(20,528
)
Income from equity method investment, net
$
90
-
-
-
(90
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
336
$
3,433
$
4,465
$
(90
)
$
25,070
$
6,813
$
1,334
$
1,144
$
689
$
56,850
(1)
|Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 22.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $20,528 and the denominator is $89,601, which equals adjusted net income of $69,073 plus adjusted income tax expense.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Nine months ended September 30, 2024
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Interest, net
(Gain) loss on
(Gain) loss on
(Income) loss
Amortization
Share-based
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Goodwill
Direct costs
$
(152,900
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
246
$
191
$
335
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(152,128
)
Sales and marketing
$
(369,184
)
-
-
-
-
-
2,865
5,706
-
-
-
$
(360,613
)
Research, development, and engineering
$
(49,824
)
-
-
-
-
-
2,930
2,590
40
-
-
$
(44,264
)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$
(296,558
)
-
-
-
-
82,537
24,647
8,177
511
1,370
-
$
(179,316
)
Goodwill impairment on business
$
(85,273
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
85,273
$
-
Interest expense, net
$
(7,597
)
96
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(7,501
)
Loss on sale of business
$
(3,780
)
-
3,780
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Loss on investments, net
$
(7,654
)
-
-
7,654
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Other income (loss), net
$
2,530
-
(4,903
)
-
-
-
-
(537
)
-
-
-
$
(2,910
)
Income tax expense
$
(27,760
)
(24
)
1,226
(577
)
-
(20,771
)
(4,798
)
(4,731
)
(94
)
(332
)
-
$
(57,861
)
Income from equity method investment, net
$
8,095
-
-
-
(8,095
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
72
$
103
$
7,077
$
(8,095
)
$
62,012
$
25,835
$
11,540
$
457
$
1,038
$
85,273
(1)
|Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $57,861 and the denominator is $242,133, which equals adjusted net income of $184,272 plus adjusted income tax expense.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023
GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Interest,
(Gain) loss on
(Gain) loss on
(Income) loss
Amortization
Share-based
Acquisition,
Disposal
Lease asset
Goodwill
Direct costs
$
(148,677
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
543
$
246
$
191
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(147,697
)
Sales and marketing
$
(360,916
)
-
-
-
-
-
2,285
3,128
4
-
-
$
(355,499
)
Research, development, and engineering
$
(53,328
)
-
-
-
-
-
2,581
535
3
-
-
$
(50,209
)
General, administrative, and other related costs
$
(302,481
)
-
-
-
(1,500
)
100,037
19,281
7,497
1,835
2,583
-
$
(172,748
)
Goodwill impairment on business
$
(56,850
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,850
$
-
Interest expense, net
$
(17,780
)
7,808
(538
)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(10,510
)
Loss on investments, net
$
(29,203
)
-
-
29,203
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Other loss, net
$
(5,982
)
-
5,233
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
(749
)
Income tax expense
$
(11,180
)
(1,907
)
(1,174
)
(7,325
)
375
(25,092
)
(3,582
)
(4,864
)
(542
)
(1,064
)
-
$
(56,355
)
Loss from equity method investment, net
$
(9,665
)
-
-
-
9,665
-
-
-
-
-
-
$
-
Total non-GAAP adjustments
$
5,901
$
3,521
$
21,878
$
8,540
$
75,488
$
20,811
$
6,487
$
1,300
$
1,519
$
56,850
(1)
|Adjusted effective tax rate was approximately 23.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The calculation is based on a ratio where the numerator is the adjusted income tax expense of $56,355 and the denominator is $236,731, which equals adjusted net income of $180,376 plus adjusted income tax expense.
ZIFF DAVIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)
The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
75,558
$
50,564
$
105,960
$
-
$
232,082
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(28,129
)
(25,504
)
(25,843
)
-
(79,476
)
Free cash flow
$
47,429
$
25,060
$
80,117
$
-
$
152,606
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
115,307
$
39,728
$
72,808
$
92,119
$
319,962
Less: Purchases of property and equipment
(30,017
)
(25,233
)
(27,226
)
(26,253
)
(108,729
)
Free cash flow
$
85,290
$
14,495
$
45,582
$
65,866
$
211,233
