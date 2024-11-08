TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") today announced consolidated results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 (the "Period"). The Company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code "9684," and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.

Key Figures (millions of yen, except percentages and per share data) 6 mos. ended 9/24 6 mos. ended 9/23 YoY change Net sales 157,591 172,046 -8.4 % Operating income 21,176 17,337 22.1 % Ordinary income 18,141 26,124 -30.6 % Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,750 16,623 -29.3 % EPS, basic 97.91 yen 138.70 yen - Full year Forecast FY ending 3/25 Actual FY ended 3/24 YoY change Net sales 310,000 356,344 -13.0 % Operating income 40,000 32,558 22.9 % Ordinary income 40,000 41,541 -3.7 % Profit attributable to owners of parent 28,000 14,912 87.8 % EPS, basic 233.52 yen 124.37 yen - For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/25q2earnings.pdf or the Company's IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.

In the Digital Entertainment segment, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment's net sales for the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year as new titles generated lower sales than releases such as "FINAL FANTASY XVI" and "FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER" had the previous year. However, sub-segment operating losses narrowed mainly due to lower development cost amortization and advertising expenses compared with the same period of the previous year.

In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales and profits rose compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year on the launch of "FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail," the latest expansion pack for "FINAL FANTASY XIV."

In the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment, net sales and profits declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due in part to weakness in existing titles, as well as to the fact that the previous year had seen the recognition of royalty revenue.

In the Amusement segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year on sharp year-on-year growth in same-store sales.

In the Publication segment, net sales increased in the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 on year-on-year growth in both digital and print sales driven by strong sales of comics, but profits declined, mainly on changes in the product breakdown within sales.

In the Merchandising segment, the six-month period ended September 30, 2024 saw net sales and operating income rise compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, partly driven by brisk sales of new merchandise featuring key characters from the Group's IP portfolio.

About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios and sales offices located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 195 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 91 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.

More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/

*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.

Contacts

Kazuka Nohara

Corporate Communications, SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS

PR-HD@square-enix.com