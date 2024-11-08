Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 905265 | ISIN: SE0000135485 | Ticker-Symbol: 27R
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:09 Uhr
14,100 Euro
+0,560
+4,14 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,40016,70011:37
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 07:54 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY - SEPTEMBER 2024)

  • Order intake SEK 253.4 M (240.7)
  • Net sales SEK 293.3 (252.9)
  • Operating profit SEK 61.8 M (28,6)
  • Profit after tax SEK 45.4 M (21,6)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.32 (0.63)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 60.5 M (124.4)
  • Order backlog SEK 1,732.0 M (1,966.3) at the end of the period

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024)

  • Order intake SEK 782.1 M (686.5)
  • Net sales SEK 869.4 M (722.5)
  • Operating profit SEK 186.9 M (70.5)
  • Profit after tax SEK 143.5 M (50.0)
  • Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 4.19 (1.46)
  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 382.3 M (340.2)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

  • Connect Proton Therapy Center in the USA has placed an order for RayStation
  • Iridium Network first center in the world to use RayCare with TrueBeam to treat a patient

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • GenesisCare in the UK has placed an order for RayStation
  • RaySearch now has more than 100 RayStation customers in China
  • Three centers in the French Unicancer network choose RayStation
  • Nina Grönberg has been appointed as the new CFO and will take office in January 2025
  • Institut Curie selects RayStation for proton planning
  • The Board has decided to raise the target for the operating margin to at least 25 (20) percent by 2026

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and Interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for July- September 2024 in a webcast to be held in English on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q3, 2024

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on November 8, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. CET.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/interim-report-july---september-2024,c4063330

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/4063330/3100657.pdf

RaySearch Interim report Q3 2024

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.