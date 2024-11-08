RaySearch Laboratories: Interim report July - September 2024

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER (JULY - SEPTEMBER 2024)

Order intake SEK 253.4 M (240.7)

Net sales SEK 293.3 (252.9)

Operating profit SEK 61.8 M (28,6)

Profit after tax SEK 45.4 M (21,6)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 1.32 (0.63)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 60.5 M (124.4)

Order backlog SEK 1,732.0 M (1,966.3) at the end of the period

NINE MONTHS (JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2024)

Order intake SEK 782.1 M (686.5)

Net sales SEK 869.4 M (722.5)

Operating profit SEK 186.9 M (70.5)

Profit after tax SEK 143.5 M (50.0)

Earnings per share before/after dilution SEK 4.19 (1.46)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 382.3 M (340.2)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

Connect Proton Therapy Center in the USA has placed an order for RayStation

Iridium Network first center in the world to use RayCare with TrueBeam to treat a patient

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

GenesisCare in the UK has placed an order for RayStation

RaySearch now has more than 100 RayStation customers in China

Three centers in the French Unicancer network choose RayStation

Nina Grönberg has been appointed as the new CFO and will take office in January 2025

Institut Curie selects RayStation for proton planning

The Board has decided to raise the target for the operating margin to at least 25 (20) percent by 2026

WEBCAST

CEO Johan Löf and Interim CFO Annika Blondeau Henriksson will present RaySearch's interim report for July- September 2024 in a webcast to be held in English on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CET.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q3, 2024

The information contained in this interim report is such that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on November 8, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. CET.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, Interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

