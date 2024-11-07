Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EW2L | ISIN: KYG507161027 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.11.24
22:00 Uhr
1,210 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
NVNI GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVNI GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.11.2024 23:36 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nvni Group Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nvni Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) ("Nuvini") received a notification letter on November 1, 2024, from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department, indicating the Company's minimum bid price per share had been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, failing to meet Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

The notification has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing, and shares continue to trade under "NVNI". Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has until April 30, 2025, to regain compliance by achieving a $1.00 closing bid price for 10 consecutive business days.

If compliance is not regained by April 30, 2025, the Company may qualify for an additional 180-day grace period by meeting market value and other initial listing standards, excluding the bid price requirement, and notifying Nasdaq of plans to address the deficiency, such as a reverse stock split.

The Company is monitoring its share price and considering options to regain compliance.

The 6-K filed on November 5, 2024, reporting the Notification can be found here.

About Nuvini
Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America's leading acquirer of B2B SaaS businesses. Focused on profitable companies with recurring revenue and growth potential, it fosters an entrepreneurial environment to help its acquisitions deliver mission-critical solutions and achieve industry leadership. Its long-term strategy emphasizes value creation through partnerships with existing management.

Learn more at www.nuvini.co

For further information or media inquiries regarding this partnership, please contact:

Nuvini Investor and Media Contact
Camilla Carrapatoso
ir@nuvini.co


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.