Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 675796 | ISIN: SE0000805426
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:02 Uhr
24,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2024 06:36 Uhr
24 Leser
BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January - September 2024

P R E S S R E L E A S E
Stockholm, November 8, 2024

BTS Europe back to growth and launch of new AI tools

July 1 - September 30, 2024

  • Net sales MSEK 657 (633). Currency adjusted growth +8%, whereof 5% was organic.
  • EBITA +13%, MSEK 60 (53).
  • EBITA margin 9.2 (8.4) %.
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 190 (22). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, the profit after tax increased 10% to MSEK 24 (22).1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 9.78 (1.12). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, earnings per share increased 10% to SEK 1.23 (1.12).1)

January 1 - September 30, 2024

  • Net sales MSEK 2,006 (1,915). Currency adjusted growth +6%, whereof 5% was organic.
  • EBITA +11%, MSEK 229 (207).
  • EBITA margin 11.4 (10.8) %.
  • Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 303 (105). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, the profit after tax increased 4% to MSEK 109 (105).1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 15.64 (5.42). Excluding the reversed provision of earn-out, earnings per share increased 4% to SEK 5.62 (5.42).1)

CEO Jessica Skon comments;

"BTS Europe's recovery back to growth in the quarter was expected and contributed to BTS Group's 8 percent revenue growth and 13 percent EBITA growth. The integration of SEAC in Asia and Wonderway's AI product Verity developed as planned during the quarter."

Outlook 2024

The 2024 full-year outlook is unchanged; the result (EBITA) is expected to be better than in 2023.

Financial summary
MSEK		Jul-Sep
2024		Jul-Sep
2023		Jan-Sep
2024		Jan-Sep
2023		Oct-Sep
2023/2024		Jan-Dec
2023
Net sales 657 633 2,006 1,915 2,774 2,683
Currency adjusted growth 8% -1% 6% 0% 5% 2%
EBITA 60 53 229 207 368 346
EBITA margin 9.2% 8.4% 11.4% 10.8% 13.3% 12.9%
EBIT 43 38 180 166 303 288
EBIT margin 6.5% 5.9% 9.0% 8.7% 10.9% 10.7%
Profit after tax 190 22 303 105 413 215
Profit after tax, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 24 22 109 105 190 186
Cash flow from operating activities 147 40 164 -59 389 166
Earnings per share, SEK 9.78 1.12 15.64 5.42 21.30 11.08
Net debt (+) / net cash (-) -128 -113 -128 -113 -128 -230
Number of employees (EOP) 1,182 1,123 1,182 1,123 1,182 1,111

1) During the third quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of Netmind was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 166. During the first quarter 2024, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of RLI was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 29. During the fourth quarter 2023, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of MTAC was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28.


For more information, please contact:
Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:30 CET on November 8, 2024.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.
For more information, please visit www.bts.com.


